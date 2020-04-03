Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The COVID-19 Drug Pipeline 2020: Current Status, Phase, Companies, Pre-Clinical & Clinical Drugs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2020 COVID-19 pipeline report presents a comprehensive overview of the research and development of COVID drug candidates. It presents drugs in development that could potentially reach the market in the next 2 years.



As of March 2020, the COVID-19 pipeline remains robust with over 30 therapeutic candidates under development. An increasing number of companies are actively participating in the development of treatment and vaccination against novel corona virus infected COVID 19. Diverse types of targeted therapies are being explored through clinical trials.



The report provides complete details of pipeline drugs including the development phase, companies involved, clinical trial developments, and other details. Further, the report also provides COVID 19 drug development history, latest news, and other developments.



It assists companies, governments, investors and research organizations to understand the current status in 2020 and possible development in the next 2-3 years. Further, it enables readers to track new companies in the market and their developments. The product portfolio of different companies and their growth strategies are also detailed in the report.



Report Scope

The report scope comprises of both pre-clinical phase and clinical phase development drugs for COVID 19 development

COVID 19 pipeline compounds and molecules under study by both large scale and small companies are included in the report

COVID 19 pipeline across different phases including discovery, research, and pre-clinical stage, phase 1, phase 2, phase 3 are covered

Drug profile comprising of current development status, regulatory progress, companies, sponsors, and discovery details are covered

Further, orphan drug status, fast track designation, different grants awarded and special status for COVID 19 pipeline candidates included

Business overview and snapshot of all companies involved in COVID 19 pipeline are included

Latest market and pipeline developments are provided in the report

Key Topics Covered



1. Table of Contents



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Report Scope and Research Methodology

2.2 Introduction to COVID 19

2.3 COVID 19 Pipeline Snapshot, 2020

2.4 Companies investing in COVID 19 pipeline therapeutics

2.5 Phase wise COVID 19 Pipeline Candidates



3. Companies Active in Pipeline Development

3.1 AIM ImmunoTech COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.2 Ascletis Pharmaceuticals COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.3 Clover Biopharmaceuticals COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.4 FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.5 Gilead Sciences COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.6 IMV Inc COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.7 Inovio Pharmaceuticals COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.8 Janssen Pharmaceuticals COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.9 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.10 Moderna Therapeutics COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.11 Novavax COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.12 OyaGen COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.13 RedHill Biopharma COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.14 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.15 Roche COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.16 Sanofi pasteur COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.17 Sorrento Therapeutics COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.18 Takeda COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.19 Tonix Pharmaceuticals COVID 19 pipeline Drugs

3.20 Vaxart Inc COVID 19 pipeline Drugs



4. Active Pipeline Drug Details, 2020



5. Latest COVID 19 Pipeline News and Deals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aflr1k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900