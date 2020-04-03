3 April 2020

Announcement no. 22/2020

Alm. Brand A/S – Annual General Meeting 29 April 2020

With reference to the information obligations for issuers of listed securities on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S we attach the notice and the agenda of the annual general meeting and the complete proposals for the annual general meeting to be held on 29 April 2020.

