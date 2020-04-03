3 April 2020
Announcement no. 22/2020
Alm. Brand A/S – Annual General Meeting 29 April 2020
With reference to the information obligations for issuers of listed securities on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S we attach the notice and the agenda of the annual general meeting and the complete proposals for the annual general meeting to be held on 29 April 2020.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Lars Holm
Mobile no. +45 2510 4717
Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
Attachments
ALM Brand A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
AS 22 2020 - Notice of annual general meetingFILE URL | Copy the link below
Notice of annual general meetingFILE URL | Copy the link below