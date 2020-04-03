Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Air Treatment Systems Market: Taiwan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Taiwan including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2026. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements.

This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.

For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizers

Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers

Others (any other technology)

The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Taiwan:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Total Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for Air Treatment Systems Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Filter Replacement Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Sales by Key Areas

Technology Trends

Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)

Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)

New Products

New Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Country Profile

2. Executive Summary

3. Overview: Government Initiatives

4. Consumer Behavior

5. Market Drivers and Restraints

6. Market Drivers



Poor air quality

Rising incidences of illnesses

Growing health consciousness

High sales in winter

7. Market Restraints



Competitive market is leading to price reductions

Fragmented market causes difficulty in establishing product differentiation

8. Market Trends



Competitive landscape

Technology by brand

Coronavirus

Marketing - Discounts, advertising

Marketing and advertising

Marketing, advertising and claims

IoT

IoT products

New products

New technology

Product features

Warranty and after-sales

Certification

9. Pricing Trends

10. Market Data



Revenue forecasts, total market, 2019 - 2026

Revenue forecasts, air treatment systems, 2019 - 2026

Market share by revenues, air treatment systems 2019

Revenue Forecasts, replacement filters, 2019 - 2026

Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2019

Distribution Trends, by revenues for systems 2019

End-user application, by revenues, by systems, 2019

Coverage area, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019

Major regions, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019

11. About the Author



Acronyms

Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Amway

Blueair AB

Helen of Troy Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation



