A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Taiwan including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2026. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements.

This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.

For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

  • Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers
  • Ion Generators/Ionizers
  • Ozone Generators
  • Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters
  • Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers
  • HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters
  • Active Carbon Systems
  • Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers
  • Others (any other technology)

The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Taiwan:

  • Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Total Market
  • Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for Air Treatment Systems Market
  • Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Filter Replacement Market
  • Growth Drivers & Restraints
  • Market Trends
  • Pricing Trends
  • Market Landscape
  • Quotes from Industry Participants
  • Sales by Key Areas
  • Technology Trends
  • Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)
  • Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)
  • New Products
  • New Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Country Profile

2. Executive Summary

3. Overview: Government Initiatives

4. Consumer Behavior

5. Market Drivers and Restraints

6. Market Drivers

  • Poor air quality
  • Rising incidences of illnesses
  • Growing health consciousness
  • High sales in winter

7. Market Restraints

  • Competitive market is leading to price reductions
  • Fragmented market causes difficulty in establishing product differentiation

8. Market Trends

  • Competitive landscape
  • Technology by brand
  • Coronavirus
  • Marketing - Discounts, advertising
  • Marketing and advertising
  • Marketing, advertising and claims
  • IoT
  • IoT products
  • New products
  • New technology
  • Product features
  • Warranty and after-sales
  • Certification

9. Pricing Trends

10. Market Data

  • Revenue forecasts, total market, 2019 - 2026
  • Revenue forecasts, air treatment systems, 2019 - 2026
  • Market share by revenues, air treatment systems 2019
  • Revenue Forecasts, replacement filters, 2019 - 2026
  • Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2019
  • Distribution Trends, by revenues for systems 2019
  • End-user application, by revenues, by systems, 2019
  • Coverage area, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019
  • Major regions, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019

11. About the Author

  • Acronyms
  • Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Company
  • Amway
  • Blueair AB
  • Helen of Troy Limited
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Sharp Corporation

