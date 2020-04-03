Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, the building construction industry in Singapore is expected to record a CAGR of 2.5% to reach SGD 22.5 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.



This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Singapore, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



Companies Mentioned



Golden Energy and Resources Limited

Oxley-Lian Beng Pte Ltd

Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Ltd

BBR Holdings (S) Ltd

Isoteam Ltd

Acromec Ltd

Ed. Zublin AG - Singapore Branch

United Engineers Ltd

CSC Holdings Ltd

Wee Hur Holdings Ltd

BHCC Holding Ltd

Greatearth Construction Pte Ltd

Woh Hup Pvt Ltd

Amec Foster Wheeler Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

PAE Singapore Private Limited

SembCorporationDesign and Construction Pte Ltd

Sato Kogyo (S) Pte Ltd

Antara Koh Pte Ltd

Santarli Construction Pvt Ltd

Keppel FELS Ltd

Straits Construction Singapore Pte Ltd

Nakano Singapore (Pte) Ltd

Squire Mech Pte Ltd

SAMBO TOSFOC Co. Ltd.

Sysma Construction Pte Ltd



