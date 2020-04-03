Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Water Meter Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart water meter market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecasting period 2019-2027.



The increasing demand for sustainable water supply from various industries is driving the global market for smart water meters. Also, various benefits provided by smart water meters are a major driver in the market growth. However, this market growth is restrained by high charges of smart water meter installation and operational issues. Besides, limited budget allocation poses a major challenge to market growth. But the development in the water management systems and the smart city project pipelined throughout the world will proliferate the growth of the smart water meter market.



Regional Outlook



The global market report covers the countries from Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.



North America is expected to be the largest market for smart water meter over the estimated period. Water scarcity in many countries has exerted pressure on the demand for a better water management system in the region. As it is a developed economy, the region is well-versed with advanced technologies like smart water meter systems. Stringent regulations regarding the overconsumption of water & conservation of water resources, along with the rapid development of smart cities are expected to fuel the market growth in the region.



Competitive Outlook



The major companies in the smart water meter market are Itron Inc, Elster Group GmbH (Acquired By Honeywell International), Aclara Technologies LLC (Acquired by Hubbell Incorporated), ZENNER International GmbH & Co KG, Arad Group, Datamatic Inc, Diehl Stiftung & Co KG, Mueller Water Products Inc, ICSA (India), Sensus (Acquired by Xylem), Badger Meter Inc, MASTER METER (Acquired by Arad Group), Neptune Technology Group Inc, Landis+Gyr (Acquired by Toshiba Corporation) and Kamstrup A/S.



Badger Meter Inc is a company that innovates, manufactures and sells flow measurement and control products, mechanical & electronic water meters and related systems. The company offers a wide range of products to different sectors, including water and gas utilities, aviation, automotive, irrigation and water distribution. Headquartered in Milwaukee, The company is engaged in strategic initiatives such as the acquisition of United Utilities Inc to penetrate into the market. Wisconsin, the US, operates across China, Mexico, the US, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Germany.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Smart Water Meter Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Shrinking Water Resources Across the World

2.2.2. Increasing Focus on Accountability of Non-Revenue Water (NRW)

2.2.3. Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is Anticipated to Grow at the Highest CAGR

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Industry Components

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Demand for Sustainable Water Supply Across Various Industries is on the Rise

2.7.2. Benefits Offered By Smart Water Meters

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Higher Cost of Smart Water Meter Installation

2.8.2. Operational Issues

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Evolving Sustainable Water Management Systems

2.9.2. Smart City Projects in the Pipeline Across the World

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Limited Budget Allocation for Smart Systems



3. Global Smart Water Meter Market Outlook - By Technology

3.1. Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

3.2. Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)



4. Global Smart Water Meter Market Outlook - By End-User

4.1. Commercial

4.2. Industrial

4.3. Residential



5. Global Smart Water Meter Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market By Technology

5.1.2. Market By End-User

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market By Technology

5.2.2. Market By End-User

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Spain

5.2.3.5. Italy

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market By Technology

5.3.2. Market By End-User

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Asean Countries

5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market By Technology

5.4.2. Market By End-User

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market By Technology

5.5.2. Market By End-User

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.2. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.3. Turkey

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Sensus (Acquired By Xylem)

6.2. Badger Meter Inc

6.3. Elster Group GmbH (Acquired By Honeywell International)

6.4. Landis+Gyr (Acquired By Toshiba Corporation)

6.5. Itron Inc

6.6. Master Meter (Acquired By Arad Group)

6.7. Kamstrup A/S

6.8. Aclara Technologies LLC (Acquired By Hubbell Incorporated)

6.9. Zenner International GmbH & Co Kg

6.10. Arad Group

6.11. Diehl Stiftung & Co Kg

6.12. Mueller Water Products Inc

6.13. ICSA (India)

6.14. Neptune Technology Group Inc

6.15. Datamatic Inc



7. Research Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.2. Sources of Data

7.3. Research Methodology



