Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Speed Camera Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component; by Resolution, by Frame Rate, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high speed camera market is estimated to account to US$ 302.56 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 550.36 Mn by 2027.



The high speed camera market has been segmented based on component, resolution, frame rate, application, and geography. Based on component, the high speed camera market has been segmented into Image Sensors, Lens, Batteries, Image Processors, Fans and Cooling System, Memory Systems, and Others.



The overall high speed camera market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the high speed camera market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the high speed camera market.



The major companies operating in the market include AOS Technologies AG, Fastec Imaging, Integrated Design Tools, Mikrotron GmbH, NAC Image Technology, NEC Corporation, Optronics GmbH, PCO AG, Photron, and Vision Research, among others..



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the high speed camera market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global High Speed Camera - By Component

1.3.2 Global High Speed Camera - By Resolution

1.3.3 Global High Speed Camera - By Frame Rate

1.3.4 Global High Speed Camera - By Application

1.3.5 Global High Speed Camera - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. High Speed Camera - Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis



5. High Speed Camera - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Constant rise in demand from entertainment and media industry

5.1.2 Automotive safety testing to prove a critical driving factor for the market

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High cost structure associated with high speed camera

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising demand for camera from various industries around the world is going to offer a greater opportunity to the market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increase in resolution is going to offer higher frame rate in even higher resolution

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. High Speed Camera - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global High Speed Camera Market Overview

6.2 Global High Speed Camera Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share



7. High Speed Camera Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 High Speed Camera Market Breakdown, By Component, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Image Sensors

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Image Sensors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Lens

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Lens Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Batteries

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Batteries Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Image Processors

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Image Processors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.7 Fans and Cooling Systems

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Fans and Cooling Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.8 Memory Systems

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Memory Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. High Speed Camera Market Analysis - By Resolution

8.1 Overview

8.2 High Speed Camera Market Breakdown, By Resolution, 2018 & 2027

8.3 2 Megapixel

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 2 Megapixel Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 2 to 5 Megapixel

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 2 to 5 Megapixel Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 >5 Megapixel

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 >5 Megapixel Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. High Speed Camera Market Analysis- By Frame Rate

9.1 Overview

9.2 High Speed Camera Market Breakdown, By Frame Rate, 2018 & 2027

9.30-5000 FPS

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.20-5000 FPS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 >5000-20000 FPS

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 >5000-20000 FPS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 >20000 - 100000 FPS

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 >20000 - 100000 FPS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 >100000 FPS

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 >100000 FPS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. High Speed Camera Market Analysis - By Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 High Speed Camera Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Automotive and Transportation

10.4 Industrial Manufacturing

10.5 Food and Beverage

10.6 Consumer Electronics

10.7 Media and Entertainment

10.8 Sports

10.9 Healthcare

10.10 Others



11. Global High Speed Camera Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America High Speed Camera Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.3 Europe High Speed Camera Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

11.4 APAC High Speed Camera Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

11.5 MEA High Speed Camera Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

11.6 SAM High Speed Camera Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 New Development



13. High Speed Camera - Company Profiles



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Glossary



Companies mentioned



Sanstreak Corp

Mega Speed Corporation

The Slow Motion Camera Company

AOS Technologies AG

Fastec Imaging

Integrated Design Tools Inc

Mikrotron GmbH

nac Image Technology, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Optronis GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0ex97

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900