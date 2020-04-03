Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Speed Camera Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component; by Resolution, by Frame Rate, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global high speed camera market is estimated to account to US$ 302.56 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 550.36 Mn by 2027.
The high speed camera market has been segmented based on component, resolution, frame rate, application, and geography. Based on component, the high speed camera market has been segmented into Image Sensors, Lens, Batteries, Image Processors, Fans and Cooling System, Memory Systems, and Others.
The overall high speed camera market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the high speed camera market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the high speed camera market.
The major companies operating in the market include AOS Technologies AG, Fastec Imaging, Integrated Design Tools, Mikrotron GmbH, NAC Image Technology, NEC Corporation, Optronics GmbH, PCO AG, Photron, and Vision Research, among others..
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global High Speed Camera - By Component
1.3.2 Global High Speed Camera - By Resolution
1.3.3 Global High Speed Camera - By Frame Rate
1.3.4 Global High Speed Camera - By Application
1.3.5 Global High Speed Camera - By Geography
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. High Speed Camera - Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis
5. High Speed Camera - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Constant rise in demand from entertainment and media industry
5.1.2 Automotive safety testing to prove a critical driving factor for the market
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 High cost structure associated with high speed camera
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising demand for camera from various industries around the world is going to offer a greater opportunity to the market
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increase in resolution is going to offer higher frame rate in even higher resolution
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. High Speed Camera - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global High Speed Camera Market Overview
6.2 Global High Speed Camera Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share
7. High Speed Camera Market Analysis - By Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 High Speed Camera Market Breakdown, By Component, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Image Sensors
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Image Sensors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Lens
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Lens Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.5 Batteries
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Batteries Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.6 Image Processors
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Image Processors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.7 Fans and Cooling Systems
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Fans and Cooling Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.8 Memory Systems
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Memory Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.9 Others
7.9.1 Overview
7.9.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8. High Speed Camera Market Analysis - By Resolution
8.1 Overview
8.2 High Speed Camera Market Breakdown, By Resolution, 2018 & 2027
8.3 2 Megapixel
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 2 Megapixel Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.4 2 to 5 Megapixel
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 2 to 5 Megapixel Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.5 >5 Megapixel
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 >5 Megapixel Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9. High Speed Camera Market Analysis- By Frame Rate
9.1 Overview
9.2 High Speed Camera Market Breakdown, By Frame Rate, 2018 & 2027
9.30-5000 FPS
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.20-5000 FPS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.4 >5000-20000 FPS
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 >5000-20000 FPS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.5 >20000 - 100000 FPS
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 >20000 - 100000 FPS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.6 >100000 FPS
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 >100000 FPS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10. High Speed Camera Market Analysis - By Application
10.1 Overview
10.2 High Speed Camera Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027
10.3 Automotive and Transportation
10.4 Industrial Manufacturing
10.5 Food and Beverage
10.6 Consumer Electronics
10.7 Media and Entertainment
10.8 Sports
10.9 Healthcare
10.10 Others
11. Global High Speed Camera Market - Geographic Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America High Speed Camera Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
11.3 Europe High Speed Camera Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027
11.4 APAC High Speed Camera Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027
11.5 MEA High Speed Camera Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027
11.6 SAM High Speed Camera Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 Merger and Acquisition
12.4 New Development
13. High Speed Camera - Company Profiles
14. Appendix
14.1 About the Publisher
14.2 Glossary
Companies mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0ex97
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: