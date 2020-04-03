WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

3 April 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Restrike of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short (the “Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to movements in oil prices, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Products.

The details of the restrike are as follows:

Start of Restrike Period: 15:35 2 April 2020 (London time)

End of Restrike Period: 15:50 2 April 2020 (London time)

Restrike Price per ETP Security: $3.8750511

Underlying assets: CLK0 and CLM0

Restrike threshold: 20%

All other classes of ETP Securities issued by the Issuer will continue to be priced and will continue to trade in their normal manner.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 September 2019.

Details of the Impacted Products are set out below:

Product Name ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Ticker SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short IE00B7SX5Y86 LSE USD 3OIS B7SX5Y8 3OIS LN 3OIS.L GBP 3SOI B93S177 3SOI LN 3SOI.L Borsa Italiana EUR 3OIS BD3CT17 3OIS IM 3OIS.MI DE000A133ZV2 Xetra EUR O1LS BSJCN81 O1LS GY O1LS.DE

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com

