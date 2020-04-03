Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amplifiers Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider amplifiers market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.
  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
  • The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.
  • The amplifiers market section of the report gives context. It compares the amplifiers market with other segments of the amplifiers market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, amplifiers indicators comparison.

Major players in the amplifiers market are STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated Product Inc., Analog Devices, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Yamaha Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Renesas Electronics.

The amplifiers market consists of sales of amplifiers and related services that are used in all kinds of audio equipment. An amplifier is an electronic device that increases the voltage, current, and power of a signal.

The global amplifiers market was worth $1.032 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.04% and reach $1.03 billion by 2023.

The amplifiers market covered in this report is segmented by channel into mono channel, two channel, four channel, and six channel, others. It is also segmented by application into consumer electronics, automotive, media & entertainment, others

The rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products globally contributes to the growth of the amplifiers market. Energy-efficient products use less energy compared to other products and will enhance the level of energy conservation. Energy-saving power amplifiers are gaining increasing momentum due to its energy conservative nature, and are highly efficient. These amplifiers are used in the manufacturing of electronic products. The primary demand for energy-efficient products in India increased from 450 million tons in 2000 to 770 million tons in 2012 and is expected to grow 1,500 million tons by 2030. Therefore, the rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products is increasing the demand for amplifiers.

Smart power-amplifier (SPA) is a key trend driving the growth of the amplifiers market. Smart power-amplifier with voltage-tripling is designed to boost the audio quality and also to increase the efficiency of wireless speakers, watches, phones, and tablets. In 2019, ESS Technologies, the industry leader in audio converters and analog design, introduced the smart power-amplifier with revolutionary new amplifier design based on patented 7-level Class-D amplifier technology offers improved efficiency and lower EMI than standard amplifiers. The voltage-tripling can reach 15V from a 5V supply and results in an effective boost-voltage of 13V from a typical phone battery.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Amplifiers Market Characteristics

3. Amplifiers Market Size and Growth
3.1. Global Amplifiers Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers of the Market
3.1.2. Restraints on the Market
3.2. Global Amplifiers Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers of the Market
3.2.2. Restraints on the Market

4. Amplifiers Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5. Amplifiers Market Regional and Country Analysis
5.1. Global Amplifiers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Amplifiers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6. Asia-Pacific Amplifiers Market
6.1. Asia-Pacific Amplifiers Market Overview
6.2. Asia-Pacific Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6.3. Asia-Pacific Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7. China Amplifiers Market
7.1. China Amplifiers Market Overview
7.2. China Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F,$ Billion
7.3. China Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F,$ Billion

8. India Amplifiers Market
8.1. india Amplifiers Market Overview
8.2. india Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
8.3. india Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

9. Japan Amplifiers Market
9.1. Japan Amplifiers Market Overview
9.2. Japan Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
9.3. Japan Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10. Australia Amplifiers Market
10.1. Australia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Australia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

11. Indonesia Amplifiers Market
11.1. indonesia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11.2. indonesia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

12. South Korea Amplifiers Market
12.1. South Korea Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
12.2. South Korea Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

13. Western Europe Amplifiers Market
13.1. Western Europe Amplifiers Market Overview
13.2. Western Europe Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
13.3. Western Europe Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

14. UK Amplifiers Market
14.1. UK Amplifiers Market Overview
14.2. UK Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
14.3. UK Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

15. Germany Amplifiers Market
15.1. Germany Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
15.2. Germany Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

16. France Amplifiers Market
16.4. France Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
16.5. France Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

17. Eastern Europe Amplifiers Market
17.1. Eastern Europe Amplifiers Market Overview
17.2. Eastern Europe Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
17.3. Eastern Europe Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

18. Russia Amplifiers Market
18.1. Russia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
18.2. Russia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

19. North America Amplifiers Market
19.1. North America Amplifiers Market Overview
19.2. North America Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
19.3. North America Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

20. USA Amplifiers Market
20.1. USA Amplifiers Market Overview
20.2. USA Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
20.3. USA Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

21. South America Amplifiers Market
21.1. South America Amplifiers Market Overview
21.2. South America Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
21.3. South America Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

22. Brazil Amplifiers Market
22.1. Brazil Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
22.2. Brazil Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

23. Middle East Amplifiers Market
23.1. Middle East Amplifiers Market Overview
23.2. Middle East Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
23.3. Middle East Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

24. Africa Amplifiers Market
24.1. Africa Amplifiers Market Overview
24.2. Africa Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
24.3. Africa Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

25. Amplifiers Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
25.1. Amplifiers Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Amplifiers Market Company Profiles

26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Amplifiers Market

27. Amplifiers Market Trends and Strategies

28. Amplifiers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

29. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Analog Devices
  • Bonn Elektronik
  • Broadcom Limited
  • Cambridge Audio
  • Cirrus Logic
  • Dialog Semiconductors
  • ETL System
  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Integrated Silicon Solutions Inc
  • IXYS Corporation
  • Kenwood Corporation
  • Macom
  • Maxim Integrated Product Inc
  • NobSound
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • ON Semiconductor Corp
  • Onkyo & Pioneer Corporation
  • OSD Audio
  • Peavy Electronics Corporation
  • Qualcomm Incorporated
  • Quorvo
  • Renesas Electronics
  • Skyworks solutions
  • SMSL Audio
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Texas Instruments
  • Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
  • Voice Booster
  • Yamaha Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8drkm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900