Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amplifiers Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider amplifiers market, and compares it with other markets.
Major players in the amplifiers market are STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated Product Inc., Analog Devices, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Yamaha Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Renesas Electronics.
The amplifiers market consists of sales of amplifiers and related services that are used in all kinds of audio equipment. An amplifier is an electronic device that increases the voltage, current, and power of a signal.
The global amplifiers market was worth $1.032 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.04% and reach $1.03 billion by 2023.
The amplifiers market covered in this report is segmented by channel into mono channel, two channel, four channel, and six channel, others. It is also segmented by application into consumer electronics, automotive, media & entertainment, others
The rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products globally contributes to the growth of the amplifiers market. Energy-efficient products use less energy compared to other products and will enhance the level of energy conservation. Energy-saving power amplifiers are gaining increasing momentum due to its energy conservative nature, and are highly efficient. These amplifiers are used in the manufacturing of electronic products. The primary demand for energy-efficient products in India increased from 450 million tons in 2000 to 770 million tons in 2012 and is expected to grow 1,500 million tons by 2030. Therefore, the rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products is increasing the demand for amplifiers.
Smart power-amplifier (SPA) is a key trend driving the growth of the amplifiers market. Smart power-amplifier with voltage-tripling is designed to boost the audio quality and also to increase the efficiency of wireless speakers, watches, phones, and tablets. In 2019, ESS Technologies, the industry leader in audio converters and analog design, introduced the smart power-amplifier with revolutionary new amplifier design based on patented 7-level Class-D amplifier technology offers improved efficiency and lower EMI than standard amplifiers. The voltage-tripling can reach 15V from a 5V supply and results in an effective boost-voltage of 13V from a typical phone battery.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Amplifiers Market Characteristics
3. Amplifiers Market Size and Growth
3.1. Global Amplifiers Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers of the Market
3.1.2. Restraints on the Market
3.2. Global Amplifiers Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers of the Market
3.2.2. Restraints on the Market
4. Amplifiers Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Amplifiers Market Regional and Country Analysis
5.1. Global Amplifiers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Amplifiers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Amplifiers Market
6.1. Asia-Pacific Amplifiers Market Overview
6.2. Asia-Pacific Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6.3. Asia-Pacific Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7. China Amplifiers Market
7.1. China Amplifiers Market Overview
7.2. China Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F,$ Billion
7.3. China Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F,$ Billion
8. India Amplifiers Market
8.1. india Amplifiers Market Overview
8.2. india Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
8.3. india Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
9. Japan Amplifiers Market
9.1. Japan Amplifiers Market Overview
9.2. Japan Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
9.3. Japan Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10. Australia Amplifiers Market
10.1. Australia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Australia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Indonesia Amplifiers Market
11.1. indonesia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11.2. indonesia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
12. South Korea Amplifiers Market
12.1. South Korea Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
12.2. South Korea Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
13. Western Europe Amplifiers Market
13.1. Western Europe Amplifiers Market Overview
13.2. Western Europe Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
13.3. Western Europe Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
14. UK Amplifiers Market
14.1. UK Amplifiers Market Overview
14.2. UK Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
14.3. UK Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
15. Germany Amplifiers Market
15.1. Germany Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
15.2. Germany Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
16. France Amplifiers Market
16.4. France Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
16.5. France Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
17. Eastern Europe Amplifiers Market
17.1. Eastern Europe Amplifiers Market Overview
17.2. Eastern Europe Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
17.3. Eastern Europe Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
18. Russia Amplifiers Market
18.1. Russia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
18.2. Russia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
19. North America Amplifiers Market
19.1. North America Amplifiers Market Overview
19.2. North America Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
19.3. North America Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
20. USA Amplifiers Market
20.1. USA Amplifiers Market Overview
20.2. USA Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
20.3. USA Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
21. South America Amplifiers Market
21.1. South America Amplifiers Market Overview
21.2. South America Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
21.3. South America Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
22. Brazil Amplifiers Market
22.1. Brazil Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
22.2. Brazil Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
23. Middle East Amplifiers Market
23.1. Middle East Amplifiers Market Overview
23.2. Middle East Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
23.3. Middle East Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
24. Africa Amplifiers Market
24.1. Africa Amplifiers Market Overview
24.2. Africa Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
24.3. Africa Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
25. Amplifiers Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
25.1. Amplifiers Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Amplifiers Market Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Amplifiers Market
27. Amplifiers Market Trends and Strategies
28. Amplifiers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8drkm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: