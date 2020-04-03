Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amplifiers Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider amplifiers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The amplifiers market section of the report gives context. It compares the amplifiers market with other segments of the amplifiers market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, amplifiers indicators comparison.

Major players in the amplifiers market are STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated Product Inc., Analog Devices, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Yamaha Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Renesas Electronics.



The amplifiers market consists of sales of amplifiers and related services that are used in all kinds of audio equipment. An amplifier is an electronic device that increases the voltage, current, and power of a signal.



The global amplifiers market was worth $1.032 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.04% and reach $1.03 billion by 2023.



The amplifiers market covered in this report is segmented by channel into mono channel, two channel, four channel, and six channel, others. It is also segmented by application into consumer electronics, automotive, media & entertainment, others



The rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products globally contributes to the growth of the amplifiers market. Energy-efficient products use less energy compared to other products and will enhance the level of energy conservation. Energy-saving power amplifiers are gaining increasing momentum due to its energy conservative nature, and are highly efficient. These amplifiers are used in the manufacturing of electronic products. The primary demand for energy-efficient products in India increased from 450 million tons in 2000 to 770 million tons in 2012 and is expected to grow 1,500 million tons by 2030. Therefore, the rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products is increasing the demand for amplifiers.



Smart power-amplifier (SPA) is a key trend driving the growth of the amplifiers market. Smart power-amplifier with voltage-tripling is designed to boost the audio quality and also to increase the efficiency of wireless speakers, watches, phones, and tablets. In 2019, ESS Technologies, the industry leader in audio converters and analog design, introduced the smart power-amplifier with revolutionary new amplifier design based on patented 7-level Class-D amplifier technology offers improved efficiency and lower EMI than standard amplifiers. The voltage-tripling can reach 15V from a 5V supply and results in an effective boost-voltage of 13V from a typical phone battery.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Amplifiers Market Characteristics



3. Amplifiers Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Amplifiers Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Amplifiers Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Amplifiers Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Amplifiers Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Amplifiers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Amplifiers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Amplifiers Market

6.1. Asia-Pacific Amplifiers Market Overview

6.2. Asia-Pacific Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6.3. Asia-Pacific Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



7. China Amplifiers Market

7.1. China Amplifiers Market Overview

7.2. China Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F,$ Billion

7.3. China Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F,$ Billion



8. India Amplifiers Market

8.1. india Amplifiers Market Overview

8.2. india Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8.3. india Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



9. Japan Amplifiers Market

9.1. Japan Amplifiers Market Overview

9.2. Japan Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

9.3. Japan Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



10. Australia Amplifiers Market

10.1. Australia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Australia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Indonesia Amplifiers Market

11.1. indonesia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

11.2. indonesia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



12. South Korea Amplifiers Market

12.1. South Korea Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

12.2. South Korea Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



13. Western Europe Amplifiers Market

13.1. Western Europe Amplifiers Market Overview

13.2. Western Europe Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

13.3. Western Europe Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



14. UK Amplifiers Market

14.1. UK Amplifiers Market Overview

14.2. UK Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

14.3. UK Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



15. Germany Amplifiers Market

15.1. Germany Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

15.2. Germany Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



16. France Amplifiers Market

16.4. France Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

16.5. France Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



17. Eastern Europe Amplifiers Market

17.1. Eastern Europe Amplifiers Market Overview

17.2. Eastern Europe Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

17.3. Eastern Europe Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



18. Russia Amplifiers Market

18.1. Russia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

18.2. Russia Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



19. North America Amplifiers Market

19.1. North America Amplifiers Market Overview

19.2. North America Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

19.3. North America Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



20. USA Amplifiers Market

20.1. USA Amplifiers Market Overview

20.2. USA Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

20.3. USA Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



21. South America Amplifiers Market

21.1. South America Amplifiers Market Overview

21.2. South America Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

21.3. South America Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



22. Brazil Amplifiers Market

22.1. Brazil Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

22.2. Brazil Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



23. Middle East Amplifiers Market

23.1. Middle East Amplifiers Market Overview

23.2. Middle East Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

23.3. Middle East Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



24. Africa Amplifiers Market

24.1. Africa Amplifiers Market Overview

24.2. Africa Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

24.3. Africa Amplifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



25. Amplifiers Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

25.1. Amplifiers Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Amplifiers Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Amplifiers Market



27. Amplifiers Market Trends and Strategies



28. Amplifiers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices

Bonn Elektronik

Broadcom Limited

Cambridge Audio

Cirrus Logic

Dialog Semiconductors

ETL System

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies

Integrated Silicon Solutions Inc

IXYS Corporation

Kenwood Corporation

Macom

Maxim Integrated Product Inc

NobSound

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor Corp

Onkyo & Pioneer Corporation

OSD Audio

Peavy Electronics Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Quorvo

Renesas Electronics

Skyworks solutions

SMSL Audio

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Voice Booster

Yamaha Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8drkm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900