WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
3 April 2020
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the “Issuer”)
Restrike of WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short (the “Impacted Product”)
The Issuer announces that due to movements in oil prices, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product.
The details of the restrike are as follows:
Start of Restrike Period: 15:35 2 April 2020 (London time)
End of Restrike Period: 15:50 2 April 2020 (London time)
Restrike Price per ETP Security: $1.4171424
Underlying assets: COM0 and CON0
Restrike threshold: 20%
All other classes of ETP Securities issued by the Issuer will continue to be priced and will continue to trade in their normal manner.
Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 September 2019.
Details of the Impacted Products are set out below:
|Product Name
|ISIN
|Exchange
|Trading Currency
|Exchange Ticker
|SEDOL
|Bloomberg Ticker
|Reuters Instrument Code
|WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|IE00BYTYHR65
|LSE
|USD
|3BRS
|BDB6P24
|3BRS LN
|3BRS.L
|GBP
|3BSR
|BYY8QC1
|3BSR LN
|3BSR.L
|Borsa Italiana
|EUR
|3BRS
|BYV7N64
|3BRS IM
|3BRS.MI
|DE000A2BGQ05
|Xetra
|EUR
|3BFS
|BYY8QP4
|3BFS GY
|3BFS.DE
Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com
For and on behalf of
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
