WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

3 April 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Restrike of WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short (the “Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to movements in oil prices, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product.

The details of the restrike are as follows:

Start of Restrike Period: 15:35 2 April 2020 (London time)

End of Restrike Period: 15:50 2 April 2020 (London time)

Restrike Price per ETP Security: $1.4171424

Underlying assets: COM0 and CON0

Restrike threshold: 20%

All other classes of ETP Securities issued by the Issuer will continue to be priced and will continue to trade in their normal manner.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 September 2019.

Details of the Impacted Products are set out below:

Product Name ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Ticker SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short IE00BYTYHR65 LSE USD 3BRS BDB6P24 3BRS LN 3BRS.L GBP 3BSR BYY8QC1 3BSR LN 3BSR.L Borsa Italiana EUR 3BRS BYV7N64 3BRS IM 3BRS.MI DE000A2BGQ05 Xetra EUR 3BFS BYY8QP4 3BFS GY 3BFS.DE

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com

For and on behalf of

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc