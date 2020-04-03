Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Language Learning Market - Analysis By Product (Courses, Solutions, Support), Language, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Online Language Learning Market was valued at USD 11,893.8 million during the year 2019.
Over the recent years, online language Learning market has been witnessing considerable growth owing to a number of factors that includes changing and growing need of the candidates to speak different languages to access various opportunities, growing economic diversification, increasing globalization, increasing demand of multilingual employees by the multinational companies. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. Further, rise in disposable income, urbanization, and gamut of other socio-economic factors supporting the global market for Online Language Learning.
The major types of Online Language Learning include courses, solutions and support. Among them, Courses type Online Language Learning holds the highest market share in the Online Language Learning Market owing to the demand for multilingual candidates by the corporates and rise in the global business activities which lead to interaction with clients from different nations.
Among the regions, Asia Pacific Online Language Learning Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven through spending on the courses. Additionally, there has been a growing need of learning languages for businesses to communicate with customers, employees, and officials.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Global Online Language Learning Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Online Language Learning Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025
5. Global Online Language Learning Market Segmentation By Product Type (By Value)
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Language Learning Market - By Product Type
5.2 Courses- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.3 Solutions- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.4 Support- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6. Global Online Language Learning Market Segmentation By Language (By Value)
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Language Learning By Language
6.2 English- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6.3 Mandarin-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6.4 Spanish- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6.5 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
7. Global Online Language Learning Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Language Learning: By Region
8. North America Online Language Learning Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Language (2020-2025)
8.1 North America Online Language Learning Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
8.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Courses, Solution & Support)
8.3 Market Segmentation By Language (English, Mandarin, Spanish & Others)
8.5 North America Online Language Learning Market: Country Analysis
8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Online Language Learning Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)
8.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Online Language Learning: By Country, 2019 & 2025
8.8 United States Online Language Learning Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
8.9 United States Online Language Learning Market Segmentation By Product Type, Language
9. Europe Online Language Learning Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Language (2020-2025)
10. APAC Online Language Learning Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Language (2020-2025)
11. Global Online Language Learning Market Dynamics
11.1 Global Online Language Learning Market Drivers
11.2 Global Online Language Learning Market Restraints
11.3 Global Online Language Learning Market Trends
12. Market Attractiveness
12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Language Learning Market - By Product Type (Year 2025)
12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Language Learning Market - By Language (Year-2025)
12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Language Learning Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2025)
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Share Analysis
14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
14.1 Pearson PLC
14.2 Duolingo
14.3 Rosetta Stone
14.4 Sanako
14.5 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
14.6 EF Education First
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wpea4
