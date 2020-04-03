TORONTO, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Regional Real Estate Board President Michael Collins announced that Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® reported 8,012 home sales through TRREB’s MLS® System in March 2020 – up by 12.3 per cent compared to 7,132 sales reported in March 2019.
However, despite a strong increase in sales for March 2020 as a whole, there was a clear break in market activity between the pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 periods. For the purposes of this release, the start of the post-COVID-19 period was the week beginning Sunday, March 15.
“The overall sales result for March was strong relative to last year, but the impact of COVID-19 was certainly evident in the number of sales reported in the second half of March. Uncertainty surrounding the outbreak’s impact on the broader economy and the onset of the necessary social distancing measures resulted in the decline in sales since March 15. Sales figures for April will give us a better sense as to the trajectory of the market while all levels of government take the required action to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Mr. Collins.
“While COVID-19 has clearly had an impact on the housing market, the late March numbers still suggest that there is activity in the marketplace. TRREB continues to strongly recommend stopping in-person open houses and has provided its Members with guidelines for social distancing. TRREB’s professional development staff are working hard to educate its Members via webinars on using technology in innovative ways to conduct business virtually,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.
For March as a whole, new listings were up by three per cent year-over-year to 14,424. However, similar to sales, new listings dropped on a year-over-year basis during the second half of the month (beginning March 15) by 18.4 per cent.
“Despite sales and listings trending lower in the second half of March, demand for ownership housing remained strong enough relative to listings to see the average selling price remain above last year’s levels, including during the last few days of the month. As we move through April, we will have a clearer view on how social distancing measures and broader economic conditions will influence sales and ultimately the pace of price growth,” said Jason Mercer, TRREB’s Chief Market Analyst.
The MLS® Home Price Index Composite Benchmark price was up by 11.1 per cent year-over-year in March 2020. The average selling price for March 2020 as a whole was $902,680 – up 14.5 per cent compared to March 2019. The average selling price for sales reported between March 15 and March 31, was $862,563 – down from the first half of March 2020, but still up by 10.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Preliminary Market Outlook Guidance
2020 started with a near-record pace for home sales in the first quarter and double-digit annual rates of price growth. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has clearly changed this year’s outlook. TRREB will be releasing a forecast update in mid-April, once we have a longer time series of data since the onset of the strong social distancing measures, the concern over economic growth and the related employment picture. However, TRREB is providing some initial guidance as follows:
|Summary of TREB MLS® Sales and Average Price - March 1 - 31, 2020
|2020
|2019
|Sales
|Average Price
|New Listings
|Sales
|Average Price
|New
Listings
|City of Toronto ("416")
|2,771
|987,787
|4,900
|2,532
|830,048
|4,529
|Rest of GTA ("905")
|5,241
|857,682
|9,524
|4,600
|765,062
|9,475
|GTA
|8,012
|902,680
|14,424
|7,132
|788,133
|14,004
|March 2019 and 2020 TRREB MLS® System Statistics
|Days 1 through 14 Compared to Days 15 through 31
|Day Range
|Sales
|New Listings
|Average
Price
|March 2019
|1st-14th
|3,124
|5,834
|$797,851
|15th-31st
|4,008
|8,170
|$780,559
|March 2020
|1st-14th
|4,643
|7,756
|$931,788
|15th-31st
|3,369
|6,668
|$862,563
|Year-over-Year
|1st-14th
|48.6%
|33.0%
|16.8%
|% Change
|15th-31st
|-15.9%
|-18.4%
|10.5%
|TREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type - March 1 - 31, 2020
|Sales
|Average Price
|416
|905
|Total
|416
|905
|Total
|Detached
|833
|2,927
|3,760
|1,465,826
|1,005,999
|1,107,870
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|25.1%
|15.4%
|17.4%
|15.4%
|10.6%
|12.5%
|Semi-Detached
|229
|522
|751
|1,155,457
|772,796
|889,480
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|7.0%
|17.0%
|13.8%
|13.2%
|13.3%
|12.3%
|Townhouse
|292
|1,096
|1,388
|834,201
|690,848
|721,006
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|-0.3%
|15.2%
|11.6%
|12.7%
|11.9%
|11.6%
|Condo Apartment
|1,402
|612
|2,014
|712,746
|535,189
|658,791
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|4.2%
|-0.2%
|2.9%
|18.1%
|15.4%
|17.7%
|March 2020 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI
|Composite
(All Types)
|Single-Family
Detached
|Single-Family
Attached
|Townhouse
|Apartment
|TREB Total
|11.06%
|9.56%
|10.65%
|10.89%
|13.41%
|Halton Region
|14.59%
|14.41%
|12.50%
|13.94%
|16.47%
|Peel Region
|13.04%
|11.55%
|12.94%
|12.84%
|17.15%
|City of Toronto
|10.59%
|7.99%
|8.42%
|6.68%
|12.86%
|York Region
|7.29%
|6.26%
|8.18%
|8.31%
|11.49%
|Durham Region
|10.43%
|9.64%
|11.58%
|11.44%
|12.16%
|Orangeville
|6.85%
|6.82%
|8.75%
|-
|-
|South Simcoe County1
|4.94%
|-0.24%
|7.55%
|-
|-
|1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth
|Annual Summary of TREB MLS® Sales and Average Price
|Year-to-Date
|2020
|2019
|Sales
|Average
Price
|New
Listings
|Sales
|Average
Price
|New
Listings
|City of Toronto ("416")
|6,841
|963,947
|11,054
|5,811
|820,383
|10,975
|Rest of GTA ("905")
|12,979
|852,280
|21,833
|10,271
|750,017
|22,313
|GTA
|19,820
|890,822
|32,887
|16,082
|775,443
|33,288
|Annual TREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type - Year-to-Date 2020
|Sales
|Average Price
|416
|905
|Total
|416
|905
|Total
|Detached
|1,949
|7,346
|9,295
|1,453,618
|999,383
|1,094,628
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|32.8%
|32.0%
|32.2%
|15.6%
|11.4%
|12.6%
|Semi-Detached
|500
|1,244
|1,744
|1,146,871
|750,049
|863,817
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|4.8%
|28.5%
|20.7%
|10.1%
|11.5%
|8.8%
|Townhouse
|698
|2,609
|3,307
|825,054
|689,301
|717,954
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|17.9%
|23.4%
|22.2%
|8.5%
|13.2%
|11.8%
|Condo Apartment
|3,653
|1,597
|5,250
|708,053
|531,668
|654,398
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|12.7%
|8.1%
|11.3%
|17.4%
|16.4%
|17.4%
|Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
Media Inquiries:
Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager, Public Affairs
maryg@trebnet.net 416-443-8158
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.
www.trreb.ca/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/trebypn/
https://twitter.com/TheReal_TRREB
https://www.youtube.com/user/TREBChannel
https://www.pinterest.com/trebhome/
http://www.linkedin.com/company/toronto-regional-real-estate-board/
http://www.trebwire.com/
https://www.instagram.com/thereal_trreb/
https://soundcloud.com/readytorealestate
Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
Picture1.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: