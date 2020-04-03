Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Grocery Market - Analysis By Delivery Method (Home Delivery, Click and Collect), Product Type, Generation, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Online Grocery Market was valued at USD 98,386.79 Million in the year 2019.
Several significant factors such as rise in enhanced broadband connections and number of tablet or smart phone users particularly by Baby Boomers and Generation X, introduction of Omni channels by leading global retailers and manufacturers focusing on expanding geographical footprint and tapping the untapped target market audience across the regions by providing quality service and grocery have been estimated to accelerate the Online Grocery Market growth during the period of 2019-2024. Additionally, the market is growing on the back of advantages of tech savvy but time starved people.
Frozen Foods among the other products of grocery are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate owing to easy availability of easy to cook food in the busy lifestyle of time-starved generation. Also, the industry had paid attention to health of consumers by introducing super food nutrients and removing preservatives and hence, making the frozen food grabbing the attention of working population particularly, women across the regions which has been anticipated to accelerate the market growth in future.
Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, likely to develop as the largest market owning to evolution in techniques for approaching and grabbing a chunk of consumers by renowned retailers, improved use of existing access of technology and a number of companies focusing on improving their product portfolio and distribution channel in order to cater the consumers' needs. However, increase in the number of smart phone users whose main motive is convenience while managing household work would drive higher growth in the Online Grocery market during the coming years.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Implementation of consolidation of the firms
2.2 Focus on Safety & Quality of Food Products
3. Global Online Grocery Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Online Grocery Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025
5. Global Online Grocery Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Generation, By Delivery Method (2015-2025)
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Grocery: By Product Type
5.1.1 Fruits and Vegetables - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.1.2 Frozen Foods - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.1.3 Meat, Fish and Poultry Processing - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.1.4 Dairy Products - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.1.5 Beverages - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.1.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Grocery: By Generation
5.2.1 Greatest Generation - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.2.2 Generation X - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.2.3 Baby Boomers - Market Size and Forecast (2015 -2025)
5.2.4 Millennials - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.2.5 Generation Z - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Grocery: By Delivery Method
5.3.1 Home Delivery - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.3.2 Click and Collect - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6. Global Online Grocery Market: Regional Analysis
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Grocery: By Region
7. North America Online Grocery Market: Segmentation By Product, By Generation, By Delivery Method (2015-2025)
7.1 North America Online Grocery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
7.2 North America Online Grocery Market - Prominent Companies
7.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Frozen foods, Meat, Fish & Poultry Processing, Dairy Products, Beverages, and Others)
7.4 Market Segmentation By Generation (Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z)
7.5 Market Segmentation By Delivery Method: Home Delivery and Click & Collect
7.6 North America Online Grocery Market: Country Analysis
7.7 United States Online Grocery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
7.8 United States Online Grocery Market Segmentation - By Product, By Generation, By Delivery Method
7.9 Canada Online Grocery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
7.10 Canada Online Grocery Market Segmentation - By Product, By Generation, By Delivery Method
8. Europe Online Grocery Market: Segmentation By Product, By Generation, By Delivery Method (2015 -2025)
9. Asia-Pacific Online Grocery Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Application (2015 -2025)
10. Global Online Grocery Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Restraints
10.3 Trends
11. Market Attractiveness
11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Grocery Market - By Product Type, 2025
11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Grocery Market - By Generation, 2025
11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Grocery Market - By Delivery Method, By Value, 2025
11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Grocery Market - By Region, By Value, 2025
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Share Analysis
13. Company Analysis
13.1 Ocado Group
13.2 Amazon
13.3 Tesco plc
13.4 Kroger
13.5 Sainsbury's
13.6 Morrisons
13.7 Carrefour
13.8 Walmart
13.9 Albertsons
13.10 Ahold Delhaize
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1vvov
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: