The Global Online Grocery Market was valued at USD 98,386.79 Million in the year 2019.



Several significant factors such as rise in enhanced broadband connections and number of tablet or smart phone users particularly by Baby Boomers and Generation X, introduction of Omni channels by leading global retailers and manufacturers focusing on expanding geographical footprint and tapping the untapped target market audience across the regions by providing quality service and grocery have been estimated to accelerate the Online Grocery Market growth during the period of 2019-2024. Additionally, the market is growing on the back of advantages of tech savvy but time starved people.



Frozen Foods among the other products of grocery are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate owing to easy availability of easy to cook food in the busy lifestyle of time-starved generation. Also, the industry had paid attention to health of consumers by introducing super food nutrients and removing preservatives and hence, making the frozen food grabbing the attention of working population particularly, women across the regions which has been anticipated to accelerate the market growth in future.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, likely to develop as the largest market owning to evolution in techniques for approaching and grabbing a chunk of consumers by renowned retailers, improved use of existing access of technology and a number of companies focusing on improving their product portfolio and distribution channel in order to cater the consumers' needs. However, increase in the number of smart phone users whose main motive is convenience while managing household work would drive higher growth in the Online Grocery market during the coming years.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Online Grocery Market By Value.

The report analyses Online Grocery Market By Product Type: Fruits & Vegetables, Frozen foods, Meat, Fish & Poultry processing, Dairy Products, Beverages and Others.

The report assesses the Online Grocery Market By Generation: Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z.

The report assesses the Online Grocery Market By Delivery Method - Home Delivery, Click and Collect.

The Global Online Grocery Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Product, By Generation and by Delivery Method. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Ocado Group, Amazon, Tesco plc, Kroger, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Carrefour, Walmart, Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize.

The report presents the analysis of Online Grocery market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Implementation of consolidation of the firms

2.2 Focus on Safety & Quality of Food Products



3. Global Online Grocery Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Online Grocery Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Online Grocery Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Generation, By Delivery Method (2015-2025)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Grocery: By Product Type

5.1.1 Fruits and Vegetables - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Frozen Foods - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Meat, Fish and Poultry Processing - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Dairy Products - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.5 Beverages - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Grocery: By Generation

5.2.1 Greatest Generation - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Generation X - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Baby Boomers - Market Size and Forecast (2015 -2025)

5.2.4 Millennials - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.5 Generation Z - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Grocery: By Delivery Method

5.3.1 Home Delivery - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 Click and Collect - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Online Grocery Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Grocery: By Region



7. North America Online Grocery Market: Segmentation By Product, By Generation, By Delivery Method (2015-2025)

7.1 North America Online Grocery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 North America Online Grocery Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Frozen foods, Meat, Fish & Poultry Processing, Dairy Products, Beverages, and Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation By Generation (Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z)

7.5 Market Segmentation By Delivery Method: Home Delivery and Click & Collect

7.6 North America Online Grocery Market: Country Analysis

7.7 United States Online Grocery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.8 United States Online Grocery Market Segmentation - By Product, By Generation, By Delivery Method

7.9 Canada Online Grocery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.10 Canada Online Grocery Market Segmentation - By Product, By Generation, By Delivery Method



8. Europe Online Grocery Market: Segmentation By Product, By Generation, By Delivery Method (2015 -2025)



9. Asia-Pacific Online Grocery Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Application (2015 -2025)



10. Global Online Grocery Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Grocery Market - By Product Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Grocery Market - By Generation, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Grocery Market - By Delivery Method, By Value, 2025

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Grocery Market - By Region, By Value, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Ocado Group

13.2 Amazon

13.3 Tesco plc

13.4 Kroger

13.5 Sainsbury's

13.6 Morrisons

13.7 Carrefour

13.8 Walmart

13.9 Albertsons

13.10 Ahold Delhaize



