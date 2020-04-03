Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reusable Straw Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global reusable straw market grew a CAGR of around 12% during the historical period of 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its double-digit growth rate during the next five years.
Growing environmental concerns, coupled with rising consumer awareness towards the ecological benefits of reusable straw have augmented its demand globally.
Based on the implementation of stringent government regulations against the consumption of single-use plastic, several straw manufacturers are introducing reusable straws made up of food-grade silicon.
Furthermore, the hectic and sedentary consumer lifestyles have propelled on-the-go food consumption and online food delivery services across the globe. This has also escalated the replacement of single-use reusable plastic straws with reusable straws, thereby fueling the product demand.
Additionally, the growing number of government initiatives for reducing carbon footprints by curbing single-use plastic is anticipated to support the market growth momentum.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Eco-Products, EcoStraws Ltd, Crate & Barrel, Eco Imprints, Ever Eco, Final Straw, Greens Steel, Jungle Straws/Jungle Culture (Chalk & Skinner), Klean Kanteen, Koffie Straw, Simply Straws, Steelys Drinkware, StrawFree.org, TERRAIN, U-KONSERVE, etc.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Reusable Straw Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Stainless Steel Straw
6.2 Reusable Plastic Straw
6.3 Bamboo Straw
6.4 Glass Straw
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by End-user
7.1 Residential
7.2 HORECA
7.3 Others
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.3 Online
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia-Pacific
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East & Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Eco-Products Inc.
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 EcoStraws Ltd.
13.3.3 Crate & Barrel
13.3.4 Eco Imprints
13.3.5 Ever Eco
13.3.6 Final Straw
13.3.7 Greens Steel
13.3.8 Jungle Straws
13.3.9 Klean Kanteen
13.3.10 Koffie Straw
13.3.11 Simply Straws
13.3.12 Steelys Drinkware
13.3.13 StrawFree.org
13.3.14 TERRAIN
13.3.15 U-KONSERVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcxi27
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: