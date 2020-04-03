Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reusable Straw Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global reusable straw market grew a CAGR of around 12% during the historical period of 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its double-digit growth rate during the next five years.



Growing environmental concerns, coupled with rising consumer awareness towards the ecological benefits of reusable straw have augmented its demand globally.



Based on the implementation of stringent government regulations against the consumption of single-use plastic, several straw manufacturers are introducing reusable straws made up of food-grade silicon.



Furthermore, the hectic and sedentary consumer lifestyles have propelled on-the-go food consumption and online food delivery services across the globe. This has also escalated the replacement of single-use reusable plastic straws with reusable straws, thereby fueling the product demand.



Additionally, the growing number of government initiatives for reducing carbon footprints by curbing single-use plastic is anticipated to support the market growth momentum.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Eco-Products, EcoStraws Ltd, Crate & Barrel, Eco Imprints, Ever Eco, Final Straw, Greens Steel, Jungle Straws/Jungle Culture (Chalk & Skinner), Klean Kanteen, Koffie Straw, Simply Straws, Steelys Drinkware, StrawFree.org, TERRAIN, U-KONSERVE, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global reusable straw market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global reusable straw market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Reusable Straw Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Stainless Steel Straw

6.2 Reusable Plastic Straw

6.3 Bamboo Straw

6.4 Glass Straw

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-user

7.1 Residential

7.2 HORECA

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Online

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia-Pacific

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Eco-Products Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 EcoStraws Ltd.

13.3.3 Crate & Barrel

13.3.4 Eco Imprints

13.3.5 Ever Eco

13.3.6 Final Straw

13.3.7 Greens Steel

13.3.8 Jungle Straws

13.3.9 Klean Kanteen

13.3.10 Koffie Straw

13.3.11 Simply Straws

13.3.12 Steelys Drinkware

13.3.13 StrawFree.org

13.3.14 TERRAIN

13.3.15 U-KONSERVE



