Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmacy automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.



The increasing need to reduce errors in medical processes, along with the decentralization of pharmacies, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Pharmacy automation is becoming a crucial component of the modern healthcare industry, as they are highly flexible and self-adaptive. For instance, automation machines prevent cross-contamination of medicines through separate storage cells and chutes facility, which facilitates the tracking of lot numbers and expiration dates with bar codes for convenient scanning and stock management.



Furthermore, various technological advancements are resulting in higher success rates post-treatment and surgeries, along with the delivery of efficient patient care, which is significantly contributing to the market growth. Also, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population across the globe have amplified the need for automated drug dispensing systems in hospitals and pharmacies.



Other factors, including the implementation of various government policies to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all and the utilization of robots for maximizing medical storage and dispensing prescriptions, are projected to drive the market in the coming years.



Report Coverage



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global pharmacy automation market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the pharmacy automation industry in any manner.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Capsa Healthcare, Cerner Corp., Kirby Lester LLC, KUKA AG, McKesson Corporation, Omnicell Technologies, RxSafe LLC, Scriptpro LLC, Swisslog Holding AG, Takazono Corp., TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions, Yuyama Co. Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global pharmacy automation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global pharmacy automation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pharmacy Automation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

6.2 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

6.3 Automated Packaging & Labeling Systems

6.4 Tabletop Tablet Counters

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Drug Dispensing and Packaging

7.2 Drug Storage

7.3 Inventory Management



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.2 Retail Pharmacies

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Baxter International Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.3.3 Capsa Healthcare

13.3.4 Cerner Corp.

13.3.5 Kirby Lester LLC

13.3.6 KUKA AG

13.3.7 McKesson Corporation

13.3.8 Omnicell Technologies

13.3.9 RxSafe LLC

13.3.10 Scriptpro LLC

13.3.11 Swisslog Holding AG

13.3.12 Takazono Corp.

13.3.13 Talyst LLC

13.3.14 TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions

13.3.15 Yuyama Co. Ltd.



