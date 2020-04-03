Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IoT security market reached a value of US$ 10.2 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 40.7 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 26% during 2020-2025.



The rising threat of cyber terrorism, along with the rapid adoption of IoT technologies across industries, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.



The construction of smart cities and increasing automation in various industry verticals are creating an imminent need for enhanced and effective security solutions to safeguard highly sensitive personal and organizational data from malware injection.



This, in confluence with the emergence of several new trends, such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), especially in the corporate organizational setups, is significantly favoring the market growth. Organizations are thus increasingly encouraging the deployment of IoT security solutions to manage communications and digital identities of their employees across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.



Other factors, including advancements in 4G and 5G technologies and proliferation of social media platforms resulting in the rising number of identity and data thefts, are projected to drive the market further.



Based on the component, IoT security solutions currently account for the highest market share. Based on the security type, network security segment currently accounts for majority of the market share. Based on the vertical, energy and utilities segment currently account for the highest market share. Based on the geography, Asia-Pacific currently represents the biggest market for IoT security.



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allot, Armis, CENTRI, Cisco, Forgerock, Fortinet, Gemalto, IBM, Infineon, Intel, Mocana Corporation, Newsky, Securithings, Symantec, Zingbox, etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global IoT security market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global IoT security industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the security type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global IoT security industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global IoT security market?

What is the structure of the global IoT security industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global IoT security market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global IoT Security Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solutions

6.2 Services



7 Market Breakup by Security Type

7.1 Network Security

7.2 Endpoint Security

7.3 Application Security

7.4 Cloud Security

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Vertical

8.1 Energy and Utilities

8.2 Manufacturing

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Transport

8.5 Consumer Electronics

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.11 China

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Allot

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Armis

14.3.3 CENTRI

14.3.4 Cisco

14.3.5 Forgerock

14.3.6 Fortinet

14.3.7 Gemalto

14.3.8 IBM

14.3.9 Infineon

14.3.10 Intel

14.3.11 Mocana Corporation

14.3.12 Newsky

14.3.13 Securithings

14.3.14 Symantec

14.3.15 Zingbox



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d243jh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900