Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dietary Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dietary fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025.



Dietary fibers, or roughage, are indigestible complex carbohydrates that are present in various food products, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, lentils and grains. There are primarily two kinds of dietary fibers, soluble and non-soluble, which aid in maintaining the proper functioning of the digestive system. The soluble fibers give a feeling of satiety, facilitate weight loss and control cholesterol and blood sugar levels in the body. On the other hand, insoluble fibers absorb water to normalize bowel movements and ensure the proper functioning of the stomach and intestines. They also aid in preventing duodenal ulcers, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), hemorrhoids and constipation.



The increasing consumer inclination towards proactive healthcare and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), hypertension, diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Consumers are becoming aware of the benefits of incorporating fibers in their daily diets through foods, beverages, nutritional supplements and pharmaceuticals. This is also leading to the growing adoption of fiber-rich vegetarian and vegan foods as an alternative to meat and meat-based products across the globe. Additionally, extensive research and development (R&D) activities are being conducted to use waste products, such as peanut skins and hulls, as raw materials to enhance the overall efficiency of dietary fibers. Other factors, including the availability of a wide variety of fortified food products and rising consumer expenditure on food and nutrition, are projected to drive the market further.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global dietary fiber market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the dietary fiber industry in any manner.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc., DowDuPont, FutureCeuticals Inc., Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group, Lonza Group AG, Nexira SAS, Roquette Frres, Sdzucker, Tate & Lyle, etc.



