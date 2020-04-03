Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Dots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global quantum dots market is reached a value of US$ 3.2 billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 10.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 22% during 2020-2025.
Quantum dot solar cells (QDSC) convert the sun's energy into electricity, thereby increasing the amount of electricity produced by the solar cells. This aids in the production of solar energy in a cost-effective manner while reducing the amount of wasteful heat generated in the process.
Moreover, the size and composition of tiny, semiconducting quantum dots make them suitable for a wide variety of applications. For instance, in the medical sector, these nanoparticles are used for different biomedical applications, including medical imaging and biosensors.
Besides this, quantum dots also enable researchers to study cell processes and improve the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer. The ongoing research on the usage of quantum dots in displays, ranging from small to large television screens, which would consume less power than that is used in current displays, is also driving the market growth. Researchers are also dedicating resources for finding efficient and universal methods for the synthesis of Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) with high stability, tunable PL emission wavelength and controllable surface properties.
Furthermore, QDs have gained immense popularity as their integration with various nanomaterials, such as noble metal nanoparticles, carbon allotropes, upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs), metal oxides and metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) has provided new opportunities and possibilities in the fields of nanoscience and nanotechnology.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Altairnano, InVisage Technologies, LG Display, Nanosys, Nanoco Technologies, Nanophotonica, Navillum Nanotechnologies, Ocean NanoTech, Osram Licht AG, QD Laser Inc., Quantum Material Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Quantum Dots Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Processing Technique
6.1 Colloidal Synthesis
6.2 Fabrication
6.3 Bio-Molecular Self-Assembly
6.4 Viral Assembly
6.5 Electrochemical Assembly
6.6 Others
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Medical Devices
7.2 Displays
7.3 Solar Cells
7.4 Photodetectors Sensors
7.5 Lasers
7.6 LED Lights
7.7 Batteries & Energy Storage Systems
7.8 Transistors
7.9 Others
8 Market Breakup by Material
8.1 Cadmium Based QD
8.2 Cadmium Free QD
9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
9.1 Healthcare
9.2 Optoelectronics
9.3 LED Lighting
9.4 Solar Modules
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East & Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Altairnano
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 InVisage Technologies
15.3.3 LG Display
15.3.4 Nanosys
15.3.5 Nanoco Technologies
15.3.6 Nanophotonica
15.3.7 Navillum Nanotechnologies
15.3.8 Ocean NanoTech
15.3.9 Osram Licht AG
15.3.10 QD Laser Inc.
15.3.11 Quantum Material Corporation
15.3.12 Samsung Electronics
15.3.13 Sony Corporation
15.3.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjfoe
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: