Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Dots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global quantum dots market is reached a value of US$ 3.2 billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 10.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 22% during 2020-2025.



Quantum dot solar cells (QDSC) convert the sun's energy into electricity, thereby increasing the amount of electricity produced by the solar cells. This aids in the production of solar energy in a cost-effective manner while reducing the amount of wasteful heat generated in the process.



Moreover, the size and composition of tiny, semiconducting quantum dots make them suitable for a wide variety of applications. For instance, in the medical sector, these nanoparticles are used for different biomedical applications, including medical imaging and biosensors.



Besides this, quantum dots also enable researchers to study cell processes and improve the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer. The ongoing research on the usage of quantum dots in displays, ranging from small to large television screens, which would consume less power than that is used in current displays, is also driving the market growth. Researchers are also dedicating resources for finding efficient and universal methods for the synthesis of Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) with high stability, tunable PL emission wavelength and controllable surface properties.



Furthermore, QDs have gained immense popularity as their integration with various nanomaterials, such as noble metal nanoparticles, carbon allotropes, upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs), metal oxides and metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) has provided new opportunities and possibilities in the fields of nanoscience and nanotechnology.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Altairnano, InVisage Technologies, LG Display, Nanosys, Nanoco Technologies, Nanophotonica, Navillum Nanotechnologies, Ocean NanoTech, Osram Licht AG, QD Laser Inc., Quantum Material Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global quantum dots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the processing techniques?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global quantum dots industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global quantum dots market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Quantum Dots Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Processing Technique

6.1 Colloidal Synthesis

6.2 Fabrication

6.3 Bio-Molecular Self-Assembly

6.4 Viral Assembly

6.5 Electrochemical Assembly

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Medical Devices

7.2 Displays

7.3 Solar Cells

7.4 Photodetectors Sensors

7.5 Lasers

7.6 LED Lights

7.7 Batteries & Energy Storage Systems

7.8 Transistors

7.9 Others



8 Market Breakup by Material

8.1 Cadmium Based QD

8.2 Cadmium Free QD



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

9.1 Healthcare

9.2 Optoelectronics

9.3 LED Lighting

9.4 Solar Modules

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East & Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Altairnano

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 InVisage Technologies

15.3.3 LG Display

15.3.4 Nanosys

15.3.5 Nanoco Technologies

15.3.6 Nanophotonica

15.3.7 Navillum Nanotechnologies

15.3.8 Ocean NanoTech

15.3.9 Osram Licht AG

15.3.10 QD Laser Inc.

15.3.11 Quantum Material Corporation

15.3.12 Samsung Electronics

15.3.13 Sony Corporation

15.3.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



