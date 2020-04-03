Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Breakfast and Cereal Market by Value, by Type, by Taste, by Company, by Region, by Tier, by City, Overview, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report gives an in-depth detail of the breakfast cereal market of India which contains the value analysis and the forecasted performance of the market. With changing lifestyles, increased income brackets, and growing globalization, the eating habits of the Indian consumers are changing as well.



Not only are people getting busier, but they need to ease their lifestyle, even by small changes such as eating processed/packaged food and ready-to-eat meals, which has risen over the past few years. Normally Indian breakfast consumption used to be hot cooked food which was used to be time-consuming and as per the present scenario with the families getting smaller and peoples getting busier the inclusion of packed cereal breakfast meals has been beneficial in terms of health as well as less time-consuming. The breakfast cereal market consists of two types of cereals viz. hot cereals and ready to eat cold cereals. Ready to eat (RTE) cereals, which are also called cold cereals; include corn flakes, choco flakes, wheat flakes and muesli whereas hot cereals are mostly oats, rolled oats, oat bran and porridge.



The breakfast and the cereal market of India has been on the upward growth trend over the years with demand being of the cornflakes, muesli, and oats are constantly increasing. South India has been dominating the market as the oats have higher consumer range in this region. South Indians are hardcore rice eaters and oats offer them an option to replace rice, at least in one of their meals. From the overall market, the Tier 1 cities are considered to be the premium buyers and the competition increases with the Tier 2 cities because of its large consumer base and growing awareness.



The oats and cornflakes market in India have shown very tough competition over the year. The hot cereal market which consists of oats meal has been the fastest growing in the breakfast cereal market which has grown at a healthy CAGR of around 24% in the last five years.



Manufacturers realized the need of the situation and started stepping into the hot breakfast segment with their oats brand. Now, oats have access to more breakfast tables as it is preferred with warm milk, just what Indians wanted. Other than oats; porridge, oat bran, and wheat bran also contribute to the hot cereals category. The overall hot cereal market is categorized into three sub-parts that is plain oats, flavored/masala oats and others where porridge, oat bran, and wheat bran are considered in other sections. Plain oats have the upper hand in this market but the flavored/masala oats have been growing at a much faster rate. Flavored oat segment was created by Marico about years back, with its Saffola masala oats. Marico introduced Saffola salty oats with local flavors such as masala, curry, and pepper, masala and coriander, pepper and spice, peppy tomato and veggie twist, all of which have been very successful.



The major companies in the overall market are Kellog's India PVT LTD, Pepsico India Holdings private limited, Bagrrys India Ltd, Marico Limited, GlaxoSmithKline consumer.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology



3. India Demographics



4. Global Breakfast Cereal Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.1.1. Overall Market

4.1.2. Ready-To-Eat (RTE) Breakfast Cereal Market

4.1.3. Hot Breakfast Cereal Market

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Region

4.2.3. By Category

4.2.4. By Sales Channel



5. India Breakfast Cereal Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Company

5.2.2. By Region

5.2.3. By Category

5.2.4. By Plain V/S Flavoured

5.2.5. By Product Type

5.2.6. By tire

5.2.7. By City

5.3. Cornflakes Market Outlook

5.3.1. Market Size By Value

5.3.2. Market Share By Type

5.3.3. Product Price Variant

5.4. India Muesli market outlook

5.4.1. Market Size By Value

5.4.2. Market Share By Type

5.4.3. Price Product Variant

5.5. India Oats Market Outlook

5.5.1. Market Size By Value

5.5.2. Market Share By Type

5.5.3. Price Product Variant



6. India Economic Snapshot



7. Trade Dynamics

7.1. Import

7.2. Export



8. Company Profile

8.1. Kellogg India Pvt. Ltd.

8.2. PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

8.3. Bagrrys India Limited

8.4. Marico Limited

8.5. GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.



9. Disclaimer



