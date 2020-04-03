Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Mattress Market by Organised Vs Unorganised, by Mattress Size, by Type, by Sales Channel, by Company, by Tier, by City, Overview, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report gives a complete analysis of the mattress market in India. A mattress is one of the vital part of home decor used in placed on top of a bed base which may be solid, as in the case of a platform bed, or elastic, such as an upholstered wood and wire box spring or a slatted foundation.



A right quality mattress have many benefits as it helps in better sleep, reduces stress stops tossing and turning, reduces snoring, reduces allergies symptoms. The Indian mattress market is tightly in the grip of the unorganized sector, led by the street-side shop and the local ginner. Coarse cotton, the filler for these mattresses, is the cheapest of the many options that are now available and thus the choice of the masses. It is estimated that over hundreds of regional brands operate here, offering rock bottom prices compensated by modest quality. The mattress market is a growing sector in India with the awareness among people about its benefits and purchasing a better quality mattress that will help in making asleep better and keeps away all forms of body pain. This report will give a complete overview of the performance of the mattress market in India the changing trends in the organized and unorganized sector, its share in a different segment, its trade dynamics and the top-performing companies.



The unorganised sector in the Indian mattress market has the upper hand, but the growth rate as compared to the organised sector is very less. In the last five years, the unorganised sector has grown with the CAGR of around 9% in terms of value which is way slower than that of the organised sector. The revenue of the Indian mattress market is generated from two main segments; those are residential and institutional. The residential industry holds the higher section in Indian mattress market as it is the primary market for this industry. The institutional sector plays an essential role in the organised sector, which includes hospitals & nursing rooms, resorts, educational institutions with hostel facilities, government offices, retail, restaurants, etc.



Tier 1 cities generate a higher amount of revenue from the institutional sector as it has the highest presence in these sectors as compared to the residential sector and is the prominent buyer of premium segment mattress. Tier 2 cities have the presence of both residential as well as institutional sector in large numbers which makes them me the highest revenue generator in the mattress market. These cities are the largest buyer of mid and economy pricing segment. Tier 3 has the lowest penetration of new-age mattress but observed as the fastest-growing market in the mattress market industry. In the overall organised mattress market, the trade through Online sales is gaining boost because of changing consumers behaviour towards online shopping and is developing at a faster rate as compared to the offline market. Offline mattress market consists of retail sales of mattresses from dealers/distributors or own franchised stores. Some of the big players that are dominating the mattress market are Kurlon, Sheela foam, Peeps, Springwell, Coirfoam and there are some new entrant that was gaining importance with the amount of innovation they are bringing in to the market.



Objective of the report

To give detailed overview of Indian mattress market

To provide the market size and the forecast of India mattress market

To provide key details on organised and unorganised mattress market

Sales Cannel of offline and online mattress market

Profile of leading players in Indian mattress market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology



3. Global Mattress Market Outlook



4. India Mattress Market Outlook

4.1. Overall Production

4.2. Market Size By Value

4.3. Organized vs. Unorganized Mattress Market

4.4. Market Share

4.4.1. By End User

4.4.2. By Price Segment

4.4.3. By size of Mattress

4.4.4. By Tire

4.4.5. By Metro Cities



5. India Organized Mattress Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.1.1. Overall Market

5.1.2. Offline Mattress Market

5.1.3. Online Mattress Market

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Company

5.2.2. By Type of Mattress

5.2.3. By Mode of Distribution

5.3. India Coir mattress outlook

5.4. India PU Foam Mattress Market Outlook

5.5. India Spring Mattress Market Outlook



6. Product, Price and Variant Analysis

6.1. Coir Mattress

6.2. Foam Mattress

6.3. Spring Mattress



7. India Economic Snapshot



8. Trade Dynamics

8.1. Import

8.2. Export



9. Company profile

9.1. Kurlon Enterprise Limited

9.2. Sheela Foam Limited

9.3. Peps Industries Private Limited

9.4. Springwel Mattresses Private Limited

9.5. Coirfoam (India) Private Limited



10. Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9jq6c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900