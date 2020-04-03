Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Palm Oil Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Product Type (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Cake), Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Palm Oil Market valued at USD 36713 million in the year 2019 by value has been witnessing unprecedented growth. Palm oil world domination is the result of five factors: First, it has replaced less healthy fats in foods in the west. Second, producers have pushed to keep its price low. Third, it has replaced more expensive oils in home and personal care products. Fourth, again because it is cheap, it has been widely adopted as cooking oil in Asian countries. Finally, as those Asian countries have grown richer, they have begun to consume more fat, much of it in the form of palm oil.



Among the Product Type segment in the Palm Oil market (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Palm Kernel Cake), Crude Palm Oil has been gaining popularity among other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period because of the presence of high level of tocotrienols in the crude palm oil that offers excellent source of vitamin E and antioxidant properties. Increasing population, slow income growth and the backdrop of declining arable land across developed nations has encouraged the plantation of the crude palm oil in order to meet growing regional food needs.



Based on Application (Edible Oil, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics, Lubricants and Others), Edible Oil dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period, due to usage of palm oil in cooking as a substitute of other expensive vegetable oils that include sunflower oil, coconut oil and groundnut oil. Moreover, the edible oil segment in global palm oil market is estimated to grow due to health problems related to trans-fat consumption. As the edible oil became more widely used in food over the world, it was also replacing animal products in cleaning and personal care items such as soap, shampoo, lotion and makeup.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the leading market for Palm Oil during the forecast period with Indonesia being the leading country in the region followed by China, Malaysia and India. The Palm Oil market in Asia Pacific is being dominated by the increased production of palm oil in the recent years. Malaysia and Indonesia are major producers of Palm Oil and is major hub for companies to make investments in the field.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Palm Oil market By Value and By Volume.

The report analyses the Palm Oil market by Product Type (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Cake).

The report assesses the Palm Oil market by Application (Edible Oil, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics, Lubricants and Others).

The Global Palm Oil Market has been analysed by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific) and by Country (United States, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom)

Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product type and application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, key developments in the market, new product development and policy regulation. The companies analysed in the report include Wilmar International Ltd, Cargill Inc., IOI Group, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, Astra Agro Lestari, Golden Agri-Resources, FGV Holdings Berhad, Musim Mas Group, Indofood Agri Resources Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Limited.

The report presents the analysis of Palm Oil market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Development of Sustainable Palm Supply Chain becomes a Essential for Palm Oil Market Stakeholders.

2.2 Development of the palm oil sector in the Congo Basin.

2.3 Small-Holder Farmers are Key to making the Palm Oil Industry Sustainable.



3. Global Palm Oil Market Product Outlook



4. Global Palm Oil Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Palm Oil Market Segmentation By Product Type (By Value, By Volume)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Palm Oil Market: By Product Type

5.2 Crude Palm Oil- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Palm Kernel Oil- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Palm Kernel Cake- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Palm Oil Market Segmentation By Application (By Value, By Volume)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Palm Oil: By Application

6.2 Edible Oil- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Biodiesel- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Surfactants- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Lubricants- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.6 Cosmetics- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.7 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Palm Oil Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Palm Oil Market: By Region



8. Americas Palm Oil Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Application (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)

8.1 Americas Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

8.2 Americas Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

8.3 Americas Palm Oil Market - Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Cake)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Edible Oil, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Lubricants, Cosmetics, Others)

8.6 Americas Palm Oil Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Palm Oil Market - By Country, By Volume (Year-2025)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas- By Country

8.9 United States Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

8.10 United States Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

8.11 United States Palm Oil Market Leading Companies

8.12 United States Palm Oil Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application

8.13 Brazil Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

8.14 Brazil Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

8.15 Brazil Palm Oil Market Leading Companies

8.16 Brazil Palm Oil Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application



9. Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Application (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)

9.1 Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

9.3 Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market - Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Cake)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Edible Oil, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Lubricants, Cosmetics, Others)

9.6 Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market - By Country, By Volume (Year-2025)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific- By Country

9.9 India Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.10 India Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

9.11 India Palm Oil Market Leading Companies

9.12 India Palm Oil Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application

9.13 Indonesia Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.14 Indonesia Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

9.15 Indonesia Palm Oil Market Leading Companies

9.16 Indonesia Palm Oil Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application

9.17 China Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.18 China Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

9.19 China Palm Oil Market Leading Companies

9.20 China Palm Oil Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application

9.21 Malaysia Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.22 Malaysia Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

9.23 Malaysia Palm Oil Market Leading Companies

9.24 Malaysia Palm Oil Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application



10. Europe Palm Oil Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Application (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)

10.1 Europe Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.2 Europe Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.3 Europe Palm Oil Market - Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Cake)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Edible Oil, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Lubricants, Cosmetics, Others)

10.6 Europe Palm Oil Market: Country Analysis

10.7 Market Opportunity Chart Europe Palm Oil Market - By Country, By Volume (Year-2025)

10.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe- By Country

10.9 Netherlands Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.10 Netherlands Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.11 Netherlands Palm Oil Market Leading Companies

10.12 Netherlands Palm Oil Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application

10.13 Spain Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.14 Spain Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.15 Spain Palm Oil Market Leading Companies

10.16 Spain Palm Oil Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application

10.17 Italy Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.18 Italy Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.19 Italy Palm Oil Market Leading Companies

10.20 Italy Palm Oil Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application

10.21 United Kingdom Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.22 United Kingdom Palm Oil Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.23 United Kingdom Palm Oil Market Leading Companies

10.24 United Kingdom Palm Oil Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application



11. Global Palm Oil Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Palm Oil Market Drivers

11.2 Global Palm Oil Market Restraints

11.3 Global Palm Oil Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Palm Oil Market - By Product Type, By Volume (Year 2025)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Palm Oil Market - By Application, By Volume (Year 2025)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Palm Oil Market - By Region, By Volume, (Year-2025)

12.2 Strategic Analysis

12.2.1 New Product Development

12.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2.3 Policy and Regulatory Landscape



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis

13.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Wilmar International Ltd

14.2 Cargill Inc.

14.3 IOI Group

14.4 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd

14.5 Astra Agro Lestari

14.6 Golden Agri-Resources

14.7 FGV Holdings Berhad

14.8 Musim Mas Group

14.9 Indofood Agri Resources Ltd

14.10 Godrej Agrovet Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbvnds

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900