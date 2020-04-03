Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Processing Solutions Market: Analysis By Processing Equipment (Pre-Processing, Processing), Product Type, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Food Processing Solutions Market was valued at USD 58,250.45 million in the year 2019. The food processing industry is characterized by intense competition, with the most reliable firms performing well by focusing on efficiency in terms of fast processing and distribution. The rapid growth of population in the developing countries like China and India are responsible for ready-to-eat food options that fit the urban life style, which is augmenting the global food processing solutions market value.



Among the Product segment in the Food Processing Solutions market, Meat, Poultry and sea food holds the majority share. This is mainly due to several factors like rising awareness about animal protein rich diet and growing demand for processed and convenience goods. Moreover, automated technology in poultry processing also complements the growth of the processed poultry and meat market. Additionally, concern about health and changing lifestyle of people are also key factors for the increased demand in the processed poultry and meat market.



The largest market share of APAC region is mainly attributed to the increasing demand of processed food products in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand; increasing investments from the major global food processors; and burgeoning food and beverages industry, primarily due to the increasing urbanization, huge base of population, growing health awareness, and rising disposable income.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Food Processing Solutions Market by Product type (Meat, Poultry & Sea Food, Bakery & Confectionery, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy and Others).

The report assesses the Food Processing Solutions market by Processing equipment Type (Pre-Processing Equipment, Processing Equipment).

The Global Food Processing Solutions Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, U.K, China, Japan, India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product Type and Processing equipment type. The major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Marel, Tetra Laval, JBT Corporation, Buhler Group, Meyn, GEA Group, SPX Flow, Krones, Middleby Corp, Bucher Industries AG

The report presents the analysis of Food Processing Solutions market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Potential Markets to Invest

2.2 Use creativity, resources, and full range of marketing practices

2.3 Focus on technologically advanced food processing and handling equipment

2.4 Focus on Demographics and Consumer Behaviour



3. Food Processing Solutions: Product Overview



4. Global Food Processing Solutions Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation, By Product Type

5.1 Global Food Processing Solutions Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Food Processing Solutions Market: By product Type (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By Meat, Poultry & Sea Food- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Bakery & Confectionery- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 By Fruits & Vegetables- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.6 By Dairy- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.7 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation, By Processing Equipment Type

6.1 Global Food Processing Solutions Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Food Processing Solutions Market: By Processing Equipment Type (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By Pre-Processing Equipment- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Processing Equipment- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Food Processing Solutions Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Food Processing Solutions Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



8. Americas Food Processing Solutions Market: An Analysis

8.1 Americas Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics

8.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Meat, Poultry & Sea Food, Bakery & Confectionery, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy and Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Processing Equipment (Pre-Processing Equipment and Processing Equipment)

8.5 Americas Food Processing Solutions Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of America Food Processing Solutions Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

8.7 Competitive Scenario of America Food Processing Solutions: By Country (2019 & 2025)

8.8 United States Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.9 United States leading food and beverage manufacturers

8.10 United States Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Process Equipment Type (2015-2025)

8.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.12 Canada Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.13 Canadian leading food and beverage manufacturers

8.14 Canada Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Process Equipment Type (2015-2025)

8.15 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.16 Mexico Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.17 Food processing companies in Mexico by region

8.18 Mexico Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Process Equipment Type (2015-2025)

8.19 Mexico Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.20 Brazil Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.21 Leading Food processing companies in Brazil

8.22 Leading Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Process Equipment Type (2015-2025)

8.23 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics



9. Europe Food Processing Solutions Market: An Analysis

9.1 Europe Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.2 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Meat, Poultry & Sea Food, Bakery & Confectionery, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy and Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Processing Equipment (Pre-Processing Equipment and Processing Equipment)

9.5 Europe Food Processing Solutions Market: Country Analysis

9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Food Processing Solutions Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

9.7 Competitive Scenario of Europe Food Processing Solutions: By Country (2019 & 2025)

9.8 Germany Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.9 Leading Food processing companies in Germany

9.10 Germany Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Process Equipment Type (2015-2025)

9.11 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.12 France Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.13 Leading Food processing companies in France

9.14 France Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Process Equipment Type (2015-2025)

9.15 France Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.16 United Kingdom Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.17 Food processing companies in United Kingdom

9.18 United Kingdom Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Process Equipment Type (2015-2025)

9.19 United Kingdom Economic and Industrial Statistics



10. Asia Pacific Food Processing Solutions Market: An Analysis

10.1 Asia Pacific Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.2 Asia Pacific Economic and industrial Statistics

10.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Meat, Poultry & Sea Food, Bakery & Confectionery, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy and Others)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Processing Equipment (Pre-Processing Equipment and Processing Equipment)

10.5 Asia Pacific Food Processing Solutions Market: Country Analysis

10.6 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Food Processing Solutions Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

10.7 Competitive Scenario of APAC Food Processing Solutions: By Country (2019 & 2025)

10.8 China Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.9 Leading Food processing companies in China

10.10 China Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Process Equipment Type (2015-2025)

10.11 China States Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.12 Japan Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.13 Leading Food processing companies in Japan

10.14 Japan Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Process Equipment Type (2015-2025)

10.15 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.16 India Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.17 Leading Food processing companies in India

10.18 India Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Process Equipment Type (2015-2025)

10.19 India Economic and Industrial Statistics



11. Global Food Processing Solutions Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Food Processing Solutions Market Drivers

11.2 Global Food Processing Solutions Market Restraints

11.3 Global Food Processing Solutions Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Food Processing Solutions Market - By Product Type (Year 2025)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Food Processing Solutions Market - By Processing Equipment Type (Year 2025)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Food Processing Solutions Market - By Region, Year-2024)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market competitiveness of global leading companies

13.2 Market Share of global leading companies

13.3 SWOT Analysis

13.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Marel

14.2 Tetra Laval

14.3 JBT Corporation

14.4 Buhler Group

14.5 Meyn

14.6 GEA Group

14.7 SPX Flow

14.8 Krones

14.9 Middleby Corporation

14.10 Bucher Industries AG



