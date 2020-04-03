Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market was valued at USD 1169.7 million in the year 2019. Developed countries in the region including U.S.A and Canada have a highly advanced charging infrastructure stipulating heavy investments in research and development of electric vehicle service equipment as well as EVs. Key factors responsible for ample regional demand of electric vehicles charging infrastructure include growing demand for electric vehicles in addition to favorable government initiatives in the form of subsidies, generous incentives and rebates. At the same time, tightening fuel economy standards is likely to propel the automobile electrification process in North America.
Surging concerns over the pollution caused by vehicles has been supporting the demand for electric vehicles in the United States, Of late, U.S has been witnessing considerable growth in electric vehicle manufacturers companies like Tesla, Nissan and Ford have been promoting and expanding their respective production line to satisfy the growing demand for electric vehicles among consumers in the country.
In the months of August 2018, leading company EVBox recently announced the acquisition of the French ultra-fast and fast EV charger manufacturer EVTronic. With the acquisition, EVBox added 700 of the EVTronic fast-charging stations to its European network.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
3.1 Increasing demand of fast charging points
3.2 Increase focus on site suitability
4. Electric Vehicle Charging Station Outlook
5. North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Growth and Forecast
5.1 By Value (2015-2019)
5.2 By Value (2020-2025)
6. North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 By Vehicle Type, By Value (2015-2025)
6.2 By Equipment, By Value (2015-2025)
6.3 By Charger Type, By Value (2015-2025)
6.4 By Slow Charger Sub-type, By Value (2015-2025)
6.5 By Fast Charger Sub-type, By Value (2015-2025)
7. North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Country Analysis (U.S, Canada, Mexico)
7.1 U.S Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Value (2015-2025)
7.2 U.S Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Vehicle Type, By Value (2015-2025)
7.3 U.S Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Equipment, By Value (2015-2025)
7.4 U.S Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Charger Type, By Value (2015-2025)
7.5 U.S Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Slow Charger Sub-Type, By Value, (2015-2025)
7.6 U.S Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Fast Charger Sub-Type, By Value, (2015-2025)
7.7 Canada Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Value (2015-2025)
7.8 Canada Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Vehicle Type, By Value, (2015-2025)
7.9 Canada Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Equipment, By Value, (2015-2025)
7.10 Canada Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Charger Type, By Value, (2015-2025)
7.11 Canada Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Slow Charger Sub-Type, By Value, (2015-2025)
7.12 Canada Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Fast Charger Sub-Type, By Value, (2015-2025)
7.13 Mexico Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Value (2015-2025)
7.14 Mexico Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Vehicle Type, By Value, (2015-2025)
7.15 Mexico Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Equipment, By Value, (2015-2025)
7.16 Mexico Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Charger Type, By Value, (2015-2025)
7.17 Mexico Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Slow Charger Sub-Type, By Value, (2015-2025)
7.18 Mexico Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Fast Charger Sub-Type, By Value, (2015-2025)
8. North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Dynamics
8.1 North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Drivers
8.2 North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Restraints
9. North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Trends
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Tesla, Inc.
12.2 Evgo
12.3 ABB
12.4 Blink Charging
12.5 SemaConnect
12.6 ClipperCreek, Inc.
12.7 Charge Point
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kjuhp7
