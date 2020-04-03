Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market - Analysis By Material Type (Polymeric, Ceramic), Application Type, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market was valued at USD 5315.56 million in the year 2019. The market is driven by factors such as rapidly growing dairy industry, regulations for water safety & filtration, efficiencies offered by membrane filtration technology, and rising demand for premium products. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing Ultrafiltration membrane market, owing to increasing usage of membrane filtration in water processing plants for purification and in the dairy and food industries for pasteurization, sterilization, and concentration processes.



Among the material segment in the Ultrafiltration Membrane market, Polymeric membrane holds the majority share, owing to their growing application among several end users and their lesser price. Although inorganic membranes, ceramics are more expensive than organic polymeric membranes but they possess advantage over polymers like temperature stability, resistance towards solvents, well-defined stable pore structure, and the possibility for sterilization, due to which they are growing with faster rate.



The use of membrane technologies in the food and beverage industry gives advantages such as food safety, ease of cleaning and sterilization, and environmental friendliness. They allow for a simplification of the process flow sheets avoiding steps that are more complex or cause of chemical stress for the products.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because emerging Asian countries are a hub for pharmaceutical research and development. With their low-cost manufacturing advantage, China and India are regarded as the most profitable manufacturing and R&D locations.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Ultrafiltration Membrane Market by Material Type (Polymeric and Ceramic)

The report assesses the Ultrafiltration Membrane market by Application (Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Biopharmaceuticals, Others).

The Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Italy, U.K, China, Japan, India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, material Type and application type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Koch Membrane Systems, Pentair, Hyflux, Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Synder Filtration, MICRODYN-NADIR, Citic Envirotech, Applied Membranes Inc.

The report presents the analysis of Ultrafiltration Membrane market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on APAC region

2.2 Targeting Paper and Pulp Industry



3. Ultrafiltration Membrane: Product Overview



4. Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segmentation, By Material type (Value)

5.1 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: By Material Type (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By Polymeric- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Ceramic- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segmentation, By Application type (Value)

6.1 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: By Application Type (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By wastewater Treatment- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Food & Beverage Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 By Biopharmaceuticals Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.6 By Others Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



8. Americas Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: An Analysis

8.1 Americas Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics

8.3 Americas Ultrafiltration Membrane Market- Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Material Type (Polymeric and Ceramic)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Biopharmaceuticals and Others)

8.6 Americas Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Ultrafiltration Membrane Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas Ultrafiltration Membrane: By Country (2019 & 2025)

8.9 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.10 United States Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segmentation By material Type, By application Type (2015-2025)

8.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.12 Canada Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.13 Canada Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segmentation By material Type, By application Type (2015-2025)

8.14 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.15 Mexico Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.16 Mexico Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segmentation By material Type, By application Type (2015-2025)

8.17 Mexico Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.18 Brazil Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.19 Brazil Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segmentation By material Type, By application Type (2015-2025)

8.20 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics



9. Europe Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: An Analysis

9.1 Europe Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.2 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics

9.3 Europe Ultrafiltration Membrane Market- Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Material Type (Polymeric and Ceramic)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Biopharmaceuticals and Others)

9.6 Europe Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Ultrafiltration Membrane Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Ultrafiltration Membrane: By Country (2019 & 2025)

9.9 Germany Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.10 Germany Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segmentation By material Type, By application Type (2015-2025)

9.11 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.12 Italy Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.13 Italy Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segmentation By material Type, By application Type (2015-2025)

9.14 Italy Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.15 U.K Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.16 U.K Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segmentation By material Type, By application Type (2015-2025)

9.17 U.K Economic and Industrial Statistics



10. APAC Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: An Analysis

10.1 APAC Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.2 APAC Economic and industrial Statistics

10.3 APAC Ultrafiltration Membrane Market- Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Material Type (Polymeric and Ceramic)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Biopharmaceuticals and Others)

10.6 APAC Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Country Analysis

10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Ultrafiltration Membrane Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

10.8 Competitive Scenario of APAC Ultrafiltration Membrane: By Country (2019 & 2025)

10.9 China Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.10 China Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segmentation By material Type, By application Type (2015-2025)

10.11 China Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.12 Japan Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.13 Japan Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segmentation By material Type, By application Type (2015-2025)

10.14 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.15 India Ultrafiltration Membrane Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.16 India Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segmentation By material Type, By application Type (2015-2025)

10.17 India Economic and Industrial Statistics



11. Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Drivers

11.2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Restraints

11.3 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market - By Material Type (Year 2025)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market - By Application Type (Year 2025)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market - By Region, Year-2025)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 Market competitiveness of leading companies

13.3 SWOT Analysis

13.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Koch Membrane Systems

14.2 Pentair

14.3 Hyflux Ltd.

14.4 Nitto Denko Corporation

14.5 Toray Industries

14.6 Asahi Kasei Corporation

14.7 Synder Filtration

14.8 MICRODYN-NADIR

14.9 Citic Envirotech

14.10 Applied Membranes Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45f3g0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900