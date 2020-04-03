Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is currently witnessing strong growth. The UV disinfection equipment refers to the devices that use short-wavelength UV radiations to destroy or inactivate microorganisms. The UV rays damage their nucleic acid and disrupt the DNA, thereby halting vital cellular functions and effectively neutralizing chloride-resistant pathogenic organisms. This is commonly performed through light-emitting diodes (LEDs), lamps and bulbs and are used for the purification of food products, water and industrial solvents. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across the food and beverage, biopharmaceutical and industrial industries.



The global market is primarily being driven by the growing demand for ultra-pure water and natural methods for air, water and waste purification. In comparison to chlorine-based treatment systems, UV disinfection equipment have no toxic residue and minimal operating costs and maintenance requirements. The growing prevalence of water-borne diseases, especially in emerging nations, has further catalysed the adoption of the product. UV radiation has high germicidal ability and can effectively disinfect water containing bacteria, viruses and protozoans.



This aids in meeting the ever-increasing need for safe and clean drinking water across the globe. Additionally, widespread product adoption by the healthcare industry is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The equipment can be customized and designed specifically for operating rooms, patient wards and other spaces that can minimize the spread of hospital-acquired diseases. Other factors, including the development of energy-efficient UV-LED devices and the implementation of government initiatives promoting the utilization of environment-friendly disinfection methods, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Advanced UV Inc., American Ultraviolet Company, Aquionics Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Enaqua, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., First Light Technologies Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xenex Disinfection Services Inc., Xylem Inc., etc.



