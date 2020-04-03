Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autopilot Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global autopilot systems market reached is experiencing a healthy growth. Autopilot refers to an electrical, mechanical or hydraulic system that is designed for aerial, marine and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to operate without requiring human assistance. It consists of a computer system, actuator and global positioning service (GPS), along with flight director control and avionic systems.
These systems are designed to minimize the workload of the pilots over long travels and to improve the overall performance of the vessel. They can intercept the course, check for route deviations, control the steering wheel and maintain the assigned altitude. These systems find extensive applications across the automotive, agriculture, commercial aviation, military and aerospace industries.
The expanding aerospace and defence industries are among the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, a significant increase in air travel and water transportation activities, especially in the emerging economies, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Autopilot systems aid in enhancing situational awareness, navigational accuracy and the operational and fuel efficiency of the vessel. Additionally, the widespread adoption of the autopilot systems in UAVs and drones is acting as another growth inducing factor.
These systems can manage Attitude & Heading Reference Systems (AHRS), airspeed, magnetometers, accelerometers, gyroscopes and flight control algorithms in the UAVs. They are also used in drones to monitor the route, track waypoints and take high-definition aerial photos and videos. Other factors, including technological advancements, growing need for automation across industries and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bae Systems PLC, Cloud Cap Technology Inc., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin International Inc., Genesys Aerosystems Group Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Micropilot Inc., Rockwell Collins Inc., Trimble Inc, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Autopilot Systems Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Rotary Wing Aircraft
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fixed Wing Aircraft
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 GPS (Global Positioning System)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Gyroscope
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Software
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Actuators
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Platform
8.1 Airborne Platform
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Land Based
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Sea
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Subsea
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by System
9.1 Attitude and Heading Reference System
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Flight Director System
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Flight Control System
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Avionics System
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Commercial
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Civil
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Military
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East and Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Inbound Logistics
13.3 Operations
13.4 Outbound Logistics
13.5 Marketing and Sales
13.6 Services
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Bae Systems PLC
16.3.2 Cloud Cap Technology Inc.
16.3.3 Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.
16.3.4 Garmin International Inc.
16.3.5 Genesys Aerosystems Group Inc.
16.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.
16.3.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation
16.3.8 Micropilot Inc.
16.3.9 Rockwell Collins Inc.
16.3.10 Trimble Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ym7qb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: