Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phytosterols Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global phytosterols market is currently experiencing strong growth. Phytosterols, or plant sterols, are naturally occurring bioactive compounds that are structurally similar to cholesterol found in animals. They are commonly available in unrefined vegetable oils, whole grains, seeds, nuts and legumes, and are primarily consumed to block the absorption of cholesterol in the digestive system. Phytosterols interfere with the intestinal absorption of cholesterol by displacing its molecules from micelles and facilitating its excretion, which aids in the reduction of the blood cholesterol levels. This, in turn, helps in maintaining an overall healthy body by preventing ailments such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity and different types of cancers.
The increasing prevalence of disorders, such as hypercholesterolemia and cancer, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly demanding food products and dietary supplements that are rich in phytosterols due to their potential health benefits. Products such as milk, sausages, baked goods, yogurts, spreads and margarine are being fortified with the compound to enhance their nutritional content. Furthermore, the utilization of herbal and mineral extracts as food additives is also augmenting the product demand. Phytosterols are a crucial ingredient in dark chocolate formulations, which is a hugely popular confection item among the masses.
The thriving cosmetic and skincare industry acts as another growth-inducing factor as it uses phytosterols in anti-aging creams and lotions due to their skin-replenishing and anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, various product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) to enhance the therapeutic benefits of phytosterols are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Arboris, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF, Cargill, Cognis, Lipofoods, Matrix Fine Sciences, Pharmachem Laboratories Inc., Raisio Group, Unilever, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Phytosterols Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Beta-Sitosterols
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Campesterols
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Stigmasterols
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Food Ingredients
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Pharmaceuticals
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cosmetics
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 Europe
8.1.1 Germany
8.1.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.1.2 Market Forecast
8.1.2 France
8.1.2.1 Market Trends
8.1.2.2 Market Forecast
8.1.3 United Kingdom
8.1.3.1 Market Trends
8.1.3.2 Market Forecast
8.1.4 Italy
8.1.4.1 Market Trends
8.1.4.2 Market Forecast
8.1.5 Spain
8.1.5.1 Market Trends
8.1.5.2 Market Forecast
8.1.6 Russia
8.1.6.1 Market Trends
8.1.6.2 Market Forecast
8.1.7 Others
8.1.7.1 Market Trends
8.1.7.2 Market Forecast
8.2 North America
8.2.1 United States
8.2.1.1 Market Trends
8.2.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.1.1 Market Trends
8.3.1.2 Market Forecast
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.2.1 Market Trends
8.3.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3.3 India
8.3.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.3.2 Market Forecast
8.3.4 South Korea
8.3.4.1 Market Trends
8.3.4.2 Market Forecast
8.3.5 Australia
8.3.5.1 Market Trends
8.3.5.2 Market Forecast
8.3.6 Indonesia
8.3.6.1 Market Trends
8.3.6.2 Market Forecast
8.3.7 Others
8.3.7.1 Market Trends
8.3.7.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Latin America
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.1.1 Market Trends
8.4.1.2 Market Forecast
8.4.2 Mexico
8.4.2.1 Market Trends
8.4.2.2 Market Forecast
8.4.3 Argentina
8.4.3.1 Market Trends
8.4.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4.4 Columbia
8.4.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.4.2 Market Forecast
8.4.5 Chile
8.4.5.1 Market Trends
8.4.5.2 Market Forecast
8.4.6 Peru
8.4.6.1 Market Trends
8.4.6.2 Market Forecast
8.4.7 Others
8.4.7.1 Market Trends
8.4.7.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Middle East and Africa
8.5.1 Turkey
8.5.1.1 Market Trends
8.5.1.2 Market Forecast
8.5.2 Saudi Arabia
8.5.2.1 Market Trends
8.5.2.2 Market Forecast
8.5.3 Iran
8.5.3.1 Market Trends
8.5.3.2 Market Forecast
8.5.4 United Arab Emirates
8.5.4.1 Market Trends
8.5.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5.5 Others
8.5.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.5.2 Market Forecast
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Indicators
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Arboris
13.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland
13.3.3 BASF
13.3.4 Cargill
13.3.5 Cognis
13.3.6 Lipofoods
13.3.7 Matrix Fine Sciences
13.3.8 Pharmachem Laboratories Inc
13.3.9 Raisio Group
13.3.10 Unilever
