The global oleochemicals market is currently witnessing healthy growth. Oleochemicals are organic compounds derived from the hydrolysis of natural vegetable oil, such as soybean, sunflower, corn; and animal fats, such as rendered fats, tallow, lard and fish. Currently, fatty acids, glycerine, methyl esters and fatty alcohols are the most common types of oleochemicals available in the market.



They exhibit low toxicity, are biodegradable, environment-friendly and are rapidly replacing traditionally used petrochemicals. In addition to this, oleochemicals find extensive application in the production of biodiesel, bioplastics, green solvents, while acting as an intermediary in the pharmaceutical, rubber, paint and lubricant industries.



The increasing demand for biodiesel, along with the rapid growth of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of oleochemicals by chemical manufacturers for the production of bio-surfactants, bio-lubricants and biopolymers, as sustainable alternatives to petrochemicals, is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, there is an increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients in cosmetics, baby care products, soaps and food additives.



For instance, oil-based oleochemicals are combined with caustic soda, sodium, fragrances and preservatives to manufacture organic soaps. Rapid industrialization across the globe is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Oleochemicals are utilized as softening, polishing and vulcanizing agents for rubber products, and in the production of industrial lubricants, hydraulic fluids and base oils. Other factors, including enhanced research and development (R&D) to utilize metabolic engineering strategies for the production of oleochemicals using renewable and sustainable feedstocks, are projected to drive the market further. The publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025.



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik Industries, Evyap Oleo, Godrej & Boyce, Kao Corporation, KLK Oleo, Myriant, Oleon NV, Procter & Gamble Company, PTT Global Chemical Public Company, TerraVia Holding Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global oleochemicals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global oleochemicals industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the feedstock?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global oleochemicals industry?

What is the structure of the industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Oleochemicals Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Fatty Acids

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Fatty Alcohols

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Glycerine

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Liquid

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Solid

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Flakes

7.2.2.2 Pellets

7.2.2.3 Beads

7.2.2.4 Others

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Soaps and Detergents

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Plastics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Paper

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Lubricants

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Rubber

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Coatings and Resins

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Personal Care Products

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Feedstock

9.1 Palm

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Soy

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Rapeseed

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Sunflower

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Tallow

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Palm Kernel

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Coconut

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 France

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 United Kingdom

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Russia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 India

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Australia

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Indonesia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Argentina

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4.4 Columbia

10.4.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.4.2 Market Forecast

10.4.5 Chile

10.4.5.1 Market Trends

10.4.5.2 Market Forecast

10.4.6 Peru

10.4.6.1 Market Trends

10.4.6.2 Market Forecast

10.4.7 Others

10.4.7.1 Market Trends

10.4.7.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Turkey

10.5.1.1 Market Trends

10.5.1.2 Market Forecast

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Market Trends

10.5.2.2 Market Forecast

10.5.3 Iran

10.5.3.1 Market Trends

10.5.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5.4 United Arab Emirates

10.5.4.1 Market Trends

10.5.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5.5 Others

10.5.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



Companies Mentioned



Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Emery Oleochemicals Group

Evonik Industries

Evyap Oleo

Godrej & Boyce

Kao Corporation

KLK Oleo

Myriant

Oleon NV

Procter & Gamble Company

PTT Global Chemical Public Company

TerraVia Holding Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xus058

