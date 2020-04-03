Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oleochemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oleochemicals market is currently witnessing healthy growth. Oleochemicals are organic compounds derived from the hydrolysis of natural vegetable oil, such as soybean, sunflower, corn; and animal fats, such as rendered fats, tallow, lard and fish. Currently, fatty acids, glycerine, methyl esters and fatty alcohols are the most common types of oleochemicals available in the market.
They exhibit low toxicity, are biodegradable, environment-friendly and are rapidly replacing traditionally used petrochemicals. In addition to this, oleochemicals find extensive application in the production of biodiesel, bioplastics, green solvents, while acting as an intermediary in the pharmaceutical, rubber, paint and lubricant industries.
The increasing demand for biodiesel, along with the rapid growth of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of oleochemicals by chemical manufacturers for the production of bio-surfactants, bio-lubricants and biopolymers, as sustainable alternatives to petrochemicals, is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, there is an increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients in cosmetics, baby care products, soaps and food additives.
For instance, oil-based oleochemicals are combined with caustic soda, sodium, fragrances and preservatives to manufacture organic soaps. Rapid industrialization across the globe is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Oleochemicals are utilized as softening, polishing and vulcanizing agents for rubber products, and in the production of industrial lubricants, hydraulic fluids and base oils. Other factors, including enhanced research and development (R&D) to utilize metabolic engineering strategies for the production of oleochemicals using renewable and sustainable feedstocks, are projected to drive the market further. The publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025.
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik Industries, Evyap Oleo, Godrej & Boyce, Kao Corporation, KLK Oleo, Myriant, Oleon NV, Procter & Gamble Company, PTT Global Chemical Public Company, TerraVia Holding Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Oleochemicals Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Fatty Acids
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fatty Alcohols
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Glycerine
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Form
7.1 Liquid
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Solid
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 Flakes
7.2.2.2 Pellets
7.2.2.3 Beads
7.2.2.4 Others
7.2.3 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Soaps and Detergents
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Plastics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Paper
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Lubricants
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Rubber
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Coatings and Resins
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Personal Care Products
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Market Trends
8.8.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Feedstock
9.1 Palm
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Soy
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Rapeseed
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Sunflower
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Tallow
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Palm Kernel
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Coconut
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 France
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 United Kingdom
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 Italy
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Russia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 India
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 South Korea
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Australia
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Indonesia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Argentina
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4.4 Columbia
10.4.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.4.2 Market Forecast
10.4.5 Chile
10.4.5.1 Market Trends
10.4.5.2 Market Forecast
10.4.6 Peru
10.4.6.1 Market Trends
10.4.6.2 Market Forecast
10.4.7 Others
10.4.7.1 Market Trends
10.4.7.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Turkey
10.5.1.1 Market Trends
10.5.1.2 Market Forecast
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Market Trends
10.5.2.2 Market Forecast
10.5.3 Iran
10.5.3.1 Market Trends
10.5.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5.4 United Arab Emirates
10.5.4.1 Market Trends
10.5.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5.5 Others
10.5.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
Companies Mentioned
