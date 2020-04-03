Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider multimode-fiber cable market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The multimode-fiber cable market section of the report gives context. It compares the multimode-fiber cable market with other segments of the multimode-fiber cable market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, multimode-fiber cable indicators comparison.

The technological advancement in the fiber optic cable act as a key trend driving the growth of the single-mode fiber cable market. Wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) is the recent technological improvement in the fiber cables. Wavelength division multiplexing is a technique of multiplexing the number of optical carrier signals through a single optical fiber channel by varying the wavelengths of laser lights. WDM allows communication in all directions in fiber cable. WDMs are used on a single optical fiber to blend light signals coming from different optical fibers. This is attained by using a coupler at the WDM input. In 2023, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for WDMs and multiple companies in China such as ZG Technology, Optic Network Technology, are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of WDMs.



The multimode fiber optic cable market consists of sales of multimode fiber cables and related services that are used in various industries such as telecom, broadcasting, military/aerospace, healthcare, and power. The multimode fiber cable is an optical fiber cable, which is designed to carry multiple light rays simultaneously with a slightly different reflection angle. Multimode fiber cable can be used for short distances as the modes disperse over longer lengths.



The multimode fiber optic cable market is segmented by product type into step index fiber and gradient type. It is also segmented by application into IT & telecom, government, energy, automotive, industries and others.



The global multimode fiber optic cable market was worth $6.23 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.29% and reach $12.6 billion by 2023.



Rising demand for higher bandwidth and faster speed connections will enhance the growth of the multi-mode fiber cable market. There is a surge for high bandwidth from enterprises and individuals due to increased use of the internet for video calls, gaming, online shopping, and social media. Fiber optic cable depends on light to transmit data instead of electricity so that it can speed up the internet connections that are capable of handling higher bandwidth. For example, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV at homes consumes approximately 15-18 Mbps of data which is three times more than the plain HD TV. By 2022, it is estimated that about 62% of connected flat panel TV sets will be 4K. This focus on increasing demand for higher bandwidth increasing video consumption. Thus, rising demand for faster speed connections and higher bandwidth is driving the multi-mode fiber cable market's growth.



In June 2018, Prysmian Group, an Italian based electric power transmission and telecom cables and systems manufacturer, acquired General Cable Corporation for a deal amount of $30 per share in cash. The acquisition of General Cable Corporation was aimed to strengthen Prysmian Group in the business of cables and wires. After completion of the transaction, General Cable has become a privately held company, and therefore, shares of the General Cable are no longer listed on NYSE or any other public market. General Cable Corporation, a USA based company, specialized in the manufacturing of cables and wires with manufacturing facilities in core geographical markets and sales distribution across worldwide.



Limitations in both speed and distance is a major challenge faced in the multimode fiber cable market. Multimode fiber cable maximum speed is 10GB, but only up to a distance of 300 meters. It can only transmit at 100Mbit for up to 2 Km. For example, a typical step-index multimode fiber with 50 micrometers can be limited to 20 MHz for 1km length. Therefore, limitations in both speed and distance hinder the growth of the multimode fiber cable market.



Major players in the market are Corning, TE Connectivity, CommScope, 3M, Fujikura, Amphenol, Molex, Prysmian, OFS Furukawa, and Belden.



