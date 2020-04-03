Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider powertrain and powertrain parts market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The powertrain and powertrain parts market section of the report gives context. It compares the powertrain and powertrain parts market with other segments of the powertrain and powertrain parts market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, powertrain and powertrain parts indicators comparison.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis



The global powertrain and powertrain parts market was worth $607.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.76% and reach $849.38 billion by 2023.



The powertrain and powertrain parts market covered in this report is segmented by components into engine, transmission, drive shafts, differentials and final drive. It is segmented by technology into hybrid and automated and by vehicle type into passenger car (PC), commercial vehicle (CV), off-road vehicles, construction equipment, defense vehicles, and agricultural vehicles.



The powertrain and powertrain parts market consist of sales of powertrain and powertrain parts and related services. The powertrain refers to a system that converts power of the engine into vehicle's movement. The powertrain parts include the engine, transmission, the driveshaft, differentials, and axles among others. The vehicle's performance and efficiency are defined by its powertrain system and its related parts.



The powertrain and powertrain parts market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the powertrain and powertrain parts market in 2019.



Powertrain and powertrain parts manufacturers are increasingly investing towards the development of new engine management and optimization technology for powertrains. Advance powertrain systems are being developed to increase the efficiency of the engine and reducing fuel combustion. The popularity of electric vehicles has resulted in the manufacturers of powertrain and powertrain parts to invest in powertrains suitable for these electric vehicles. Following the trend, TATA motors in 2019, announced its new powertrain using Ziptron technology to power all its electric cars. The electric vehicles with Ziptron technology will have a range of up to 250kms.TATA plans to launch its first electric car equipped with new powertrain system in Q4FY20.



The powertrain and powertrain parts market is driven by the increasing demand for improved fuel efficiency. The amount of fuel consumed depends on the engine, the type of fuel used, and the efficiency with which the output of the engine is transmitted to the wheels. The powertrain system transmits the engine energy to the wheels of the vehicle and helps in reducing the speed of the engine to save fuel. According to a survey by Consumer Reports in 2018, 85% of American adults demanded that automakers should continue to improve fuel economy for all types of vehicles. The need to increase the fuel efficiency promotes the development of new powertrain systems that are economical and more fuel efficient.



In 2019, MAHLE Powertrain Ltd, a UK based provider of internal combustion engine (ICE) and electrical powertrain, acquired ZG-Zahnrder und Getriebe GmbH for an amount undisclosed. Through this acquisition, MAHLE aims to optimize its internal combustion engine (ICE) while focusing on new developments in powertrain manufacturing. ZG-Zahnrder und Getriebe GmbH, founded in 2008, is a German based provider of powertrain engineering and gearing technology.



Major players in the market are Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Volkswagen AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Technologies, Toyota Motor Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, Allison Transmission, BorgWarner Inc., and Hyundai Motor Company.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market Characteristics



3. Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market, Segmentation by Components, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market, Segmentation Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



7. China Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



8. India Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



9. Japan Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



10. Australia Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



11. Indonesia Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



12. South Korea Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



13. Western Europe Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



14. UK Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



15. Germany Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



16. France Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



17. Eastern Europe Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



18. Russia Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



19. North America Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



20. USA Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



21. South America Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



22. Brazil Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



23. Middle East Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



24. Africa Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



25. Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

25.1. Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market



27. Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market Trends and Strategies



28. Powertrain and Powertrain Parts Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Aisin Seiki

Allison Transmission

American Axle & Manufacturing

Aw North Carolina

BorgWarner Inc.

Borgwarner Transmission Systems

Capco Automotive Products Corporation

Cloyes Gear and Products

Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies

Dexter Axle Company

Fabco Automotive Corporation

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Company

John Deere Coffeyville Works

JTEKT Corporation

Jtekt Corporation

Kyklos Bearing International

Powertech America

Reliance Electric Company

The Gleason Works

Thyssenkrupp Crankshaft Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Warner Electric

ZF Friedrichshafen AG



