BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovatrics, the leading provider of multimodal biometric technology, is proud to announce the deployment of a biometric electoral register for the Guinea parliamentary elections in record time despite numerous challenges.

In just six months since winning the tender, all of the necessary hardware has been delivered, enrollment officers have been trained, the biometric enrollment has been finalized, and the data has been consolidated, making them ready for voter list and card printing.

The whole solution is built with the sole aim of securing exactly one vote for all eligible citizens of Guinea.

It only took Innovatrics three months to provide the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of Guinea with the biometric registry solution and configure it in order to import the old data from the legacy system.

In cooperation with HP Enterprise, Innovatrics has secured the necessary central servers to run the whole system smoothly and efficiently.

Crucially, Innovatrics has also created software for the enrollment stations to securely obtain biometric data from Guinea citizens. Moreover, it oversaw the installation of the software on 4,000 enrollment kits and initialized all of them. This also meant training more than 600 supervisors, prefectural coordinators, maintenance technicians, and CENI officials to ensure that the data is obtained accordingly. During the enrollment phase of the project, Innovatrics provided support in 8 regional centers, consolidated the data at the regional level, and secured the transfer of the consolidated data to the central server.

During the enrollment process, the system registered 5.5 million voters, in addition to 6 million records migrated from the legacy system. In the consolidation phase, the top-performing biometric face recognition and fingerprint algorithms removed duplicates to prevent multiple voting. The CENI operators also tagged the deceased and the convicted as ineligible to vote. Overall, almost 170,000 of such records have been selected and removed from the electoral register.

After checking for duplicates to prevent possible fraud, the photos in the registry were also analyzed by the AI, searching for underage enrollees. “A specially trained neural network detects the age of the enrollees based on their faces. If they are obviously underage, it sorts them out for rechecking,” explained Matus Kapusta, Innovatrics’ Head of Delivery and Solutions, who oversees the whole Guinea project. Almost 60,000 records of underage enrollees have been found.

No data has been deleted from the registry, as the records were only tagged as ineligible to vote. This is carried out in order to uphold the full transparency of the system, which is open for audit at any time. This happened with the recent audit that recommended putting aside 2.5 million voters without any supporting documentation.

In the end, the International Election Observation Mission affirmed that the ballot fulfilled international standards in electoral matters.

About Innovatrics

Innovatrics is an independent, trusted partner for biometric identity management technology. To date, the company has successfully completed over 500 projects in 80 countries, with over a billion people having been biometrically processed using Innovatrics software.

At the core of Innovatrics' biometric solutions are the award-winning Innovatrics algorithms; top-ranked technologies, which, combined with an innovative approach and proactive customer care, empower organizations around the world to integrate or build powerful and flexible biometric identification solutions quickly and easily. Learn more about Innovatrics on the Web, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Jake Wengroff for Innovatrics +1 917 952 6816 j@jxb1.com

Jake Wengroff for Innovatrics +1 917 952 6816 j@jxb1.com