LANCASTER, S.C., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverchase Estates, a gated estate community, recently launched an innovative, completely redesigned website allowing customers to find the perfect acreage homesite to build the custom home of their dreams.



The new website features a refreshed, modern design, descriptive and captivating copy, beautiful photography and video that truly captures the lifestyle that can only be found at Riverchase Estates. RiverchaseEstates.com provides customers the opportunity to browse available acreage homesites and custom homes, explore the resort-style amenities and acquaint themselves with the community through the interactive site plan. An additional highlight of the new website is the Riverchase Estates Land Buyer’s Guide. This unique guide provides answers to the most common questions customers have when purchasing land.

Riverchase Estates offers 1+ acre wooded homesites and impressive custom homes spanning more than 2,000 acres along the shores of the Catawba River. A 500-acre nature preserve with shaded trails connect the community’s river frontage to the neighborhood’s homes and the $4.5 million amenity center complex. Complete with a resort-style pool, fitness center, tennis courts, playground and amphitheater, Riverchase Estates is a community unlike any other in the area.

To learn more about this impressive community, call 844.566.4300 ext. 670 or visit www.RiverchaseEstates.com.

About Riverchase Estates

Thoughtfully developed with care to preserve the tranquility and splendor of the wooded surroundings, Riverchase Estates, a 1,200 lot community, provides the essential elements for traditional estate living in a picturesque natural environment. Built on a foundation of excellence, Riverchase Estates is a member of the LGI Homes, Inc. family, an award-winning company recognized as one of the fastest growing land developers and homebuilders in the nation. For more information about Riverchase Estates please visit www.RiverchaseEstates.com.

