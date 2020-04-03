TORONTO, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an interactive COVID-19 dashboard to help with the understanding of the danger of this virus, and to monitor the global impact of COVID-19. The dashboard was built to incorporate data that has been collected from various countries and organizations including World Health Organization (“WHO”). It is analyzed and presented in a user-friendly format which allows users to easily examine the spread of COVID-19 globally, by country or to compare various countries.



http://www.datametrex.com/covid-board.html

“As an AI company, we felt it important to provide access to a platform like this so people can see the real time effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve had a lot of interest from people looking for more data surrounding the Coronavirus and COVID-19 as a result of the work we are doing for the United States Government. It was from this that we decided to build a user friendly dashboard that allows people to see the global impact. We produce more than just reports,” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

