﻿Journal article published specifies the use of the MDX Viewer as an early warning sign of negative oxygen balance for use in Acute Respiratory Deficiency Syndrome (ARDS).

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (BIXT), a developmental stage biotechnology company with a nanoscale oxygen carrier and galectin inhibitor announced today that the EC Emergency Medicine and Critical Care Journal released a peer reviewed article that proved the utility of the tissue metabolic score as a real time prognostic indicator in ARDS and cardiovascular surgery. The article, entitled “Urethral Tissue Metabolic Score (TMS) as a Surrogate Marker of Brain Oxygen Balance in Stroke, ARDS and Critical Care Patients Exposed to Oxygen Therapy” was published by Prof. Avraham Mayevsky, the developer of the MDX Viewer licensed by the BIXT and is available at https://www.ecronicon.com/ecec/si/ECEC-01-SI-0004.pdf.



This journal highlights a proven new approach to measuring brain oxygen levels and ARDS in critically ill patients via a surrogate marker eliminating the need to place a probe directly on the brain.

The article discusses the relationship between brain activity and the consumption of oxygen in the brain. Since there is only 1-2% oxygen dissolved in the body mass, the brain is very sensitive to oxygen levels. It consumes 20% of the body's total oxygen supply at any given time. Regardless of the stress exerted on the body the brain's oxygen consumption is very stable and will draw from other parts of the body if needed. At the fulcrum of this tissue oxygen balance is the mitochondrial consumption of oxygen measured by the MDX Viewer as NADH redox. Measuring the tissue metabolic score via the MDX Viewer gives clinicians direct insight into the oxygen balance in the brain. The tissue metabolic score is able to detect the deterioration or recovery of the patient’s oxygen balance during ARDS or cardiac surgery.

Having the ability to measure hypoxia levels in the patients is a key element needed in the treatment of ARDS and critical to the monitoring of the patient's overall health. Before the MDX Viewer was conceived, clinicians never had any advance notice of organ failure and most of the time were too late to intervene. In the most recent COVID-19 outbreak the mortality rate of severe ARDS increased from 45% to 78.1% based on the March 13th, 2020 Jama Article. One of the theories for the increase in mortality was outlined in the journal article “COVID-19: Attacks the 1-Beta Chain of Hemoglobin and Captures the Porphyrin to Inhibit Human Heme Metabolism.” The virus attacks the beta Chain and disassociates the iron which impairs the hemoglobin's ability to carry oxygen and carbon dioxide. The virus essentially reduces the carrying capacity of the blood in COVID-19 patients. This highlights the need to monitor COVID-19 patients with the MDX Viewer in order to assess the tissue oxygenation levels. In addition, it reveals the need for a therapeutic oxygen transport drug like BXT-25 which could help oxygenate the blood.

“Measuring the Tissue Metabolic Score is crucial in the monitoring and treatment of ARDS,” said Dr. David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran Inc. “COVID-19 seems to exacerbate the condition by not only impairing the lungs but also impairing the blood. These journal articles highlight just how important Bioxytran’s total monitoring solution is for ARDS. The device is capable of measuring the impact the virus has on heme metabolism. BXT-25 could be an ideal treatment option because in a pandemic situation the blood supply is constrained and even if it was infused in the patient it would quickly become compromised by the viral contamination. Regardless of the indication, stroke, cardiac surgery, or ARDS, the MDX Viewer is an essential early warning vital sign.”

“Oxygen balance is central to any disease indication,” said Professor Avraham Mayevsky. “For the best clinical outcomes tissue metabolic score must be measured. The real value of the MDX Viewer is in the algorithm and the smart learning that normalizes the tissue metabolic score to the patient. The MDX View is much more than a device and could even be incorporated into a respirator.”

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran Inc. is a developmental stage biotechnology company. The company is working towards a first-in-class oxygen treatment platform for victims of brain stroke trauma. The first product to proceed to testing is BXT-25, which will be evaluated as a resuscitative agent to treat strokes, especially during the all-critical first hour following a stroke. The product will also be evaluated for its efficacy in treating other brain trauma issues. BXT-25 is based on a new molecule designed to reverse hypoxia in the brain. Hypoxic brain injuries such as ischemic strokes, could be treated with BXT-25 via an intravenous injection that quickly allows the drug molecule to travel to the lungs and bind with the oxygen molecules. From the lungs the molecule mimics a red blood cell traveling to the brain. Since the molecule is 5,000 times smaller than red blood cells it can penetrate the clot and deliver the oxygen to the critical areas in the brain blocked by the clot. The MDX Viewer will be used in evaluation of the safety and efficacy of the BXT-25. To learn more, visit our website: http://www.Bioxytraninc.com

Investor Relations

Resources Unlimited NW LLC

860.908.4133

info@resourcesunlimitedllc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward looking statements and risk factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.



