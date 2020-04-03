Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Nutrition Market by Product Type (Active Measurement, Standard Measurement), Application (Standard Supplements, Disease-Based), End Use (Direct-to-Consumer, Wellness & Fitness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global personalized nutrition market size is projected to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2020 to USD 16.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 15.0%



The increase in awareness pertaining to the benefits of consuming nutrients has encouraged consumers to opt for a more personalized approach. The growing awareness among consumers has led to an increase in acceptance of products with high nutritional value, which is projected to drive the demand for personalized nutrition. In addition, technological advancements and the rise in investments and collaborations by key players in the personalized nutrition market are factors that are projected to provide growth opportunities for key players. However, the high cost of nutrition programs and dietary supplements is a key factor that is projected to hinder the growth of the market.



The active measurement segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period



The active measurement segment is segmented as an app, testing kit, and program. These usually provide personalized recommendations based on individual requirements. The growing demand for tools by consumers to obtain personalized dietary recommendations on the basis of nutrient, metabolic, and genetic profile is projected to drive the demand for testing kits, apps, and personalized programs. Thus, this segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The lifestyle segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period



Dietary habits are one of the major factors responsible for lifestyle diseases. The changing lifestyle and irregularity in terms of the actual nutrients being consumed are factors that have led to an increase in lifestyle diseases, driving the demand for personalized nutrition.



The direct-to-consumer segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period



The direct-to-consumer segment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to the changing preferences among consumers pertaining to the nutritional products available in the market. In addition, an increase in the aging population in the homecare sector is projected to drive the demand for personalized solutions. The growing demand for premium personalized nutrition products by consumers is projected to drive the growth of the personalized nutrition market.



The North America region is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2025. The rising urbanization, growing health awareness, and increasing disposable income among consumers are a few factors that are projected to drive the demand for personalized nutrition in the region. Countries such as Japan and South Korea will majorly contribute to the growth of the personalized nutrition market in the Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Growth Opportunities In The Personalized Nutrition Market

4.2 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Application, 2019

4.3 North America: Personalized Nutrition Market, By Key Applications And Countries

4.4 Personalized Nutrition Market, By End-Use And Region, 2019

4.5 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Key Country, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Shift In Consumer Preferences Due To Rising Health Awareness

5.2.1.2 Aging Population To Drive The Market Growth

5.2.1.3 Growing Trend Of Digital Healthcare

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Dietary Supplements And Nutrition Plans

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Innovations And Advancements In Technologies

5.2.3.2 Collaborations And Strategic Partnerships Present Growth Opportunities For Personalized Nutrition

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Presence Of Regulations In The Personalized Nutrition Market

5.3 Patent Analysis

5.4 Regulations



6 Case Study

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Evolution And Growth Of The Personalized Nutrition Market

6.3 Introduction Phase: Late 2010

6.4 New Entrant (Start-Up) Phase, Key Companies, 2011-2015

6.5 Disruption/Partnership Phase, Key Companies, 2015-2019

6.6 Future Expansion And Opportunities: 2020 And Beyond



7 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Active Measurement

7.2.1 Growing Awareness About Customizable Nutritional Solutions To Drive The Demand For Personalized Nutrition

7.2.2 App

7.2.2.1 Busier Lifestyles Of Individuals To Drive The Demand For Apps

7.2.3 Testing Kits

7.2.3.1 Advancements In Genetic Profiling Technologies To Drive The Demand For Testing Kits

7.2.4 Programs

7.2.4.1 Increased Preference For Diet Plans To Drive The Demand For Personalized Programs

7.3 Standard Measurement

7.3.1 Rising Health Awareness To Drive The Demand For Standard Measurement



8 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Standard Supplements

8.2.1 Growing Awareness About The Nutritional Deficiency And Customizable Solutions Available Will Drive The Market Growth

8.2.2 Health Nutrition

8.2.2.1 Increasing Awareness About Healthier Lifestyles To Drive The Demand For Health Nutrition Supplements

8.2.3 Sports Nutrition

8.2.3.1 Growing Need For Sports Enthusiasts To Improve Athletic Performance Will Drive The Demand For Sports Supplements

8.3 Disease-Based

8.3.1 Changing Lifestyle And Customized Solutions To Prevent Diseases Will Be Some Of The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Disease-Based Segment

8.3.2 Lifestyle

8.3.2.1 Dietary Habits Affecting The Lifestyle Of Consumers To Drive The Demand For Personalized Nutrition

8.3.3 Inherited

8.3.3.1 Growing Trend Of Genetic Testing For Personalized Nutrition To Drive The Market Growth



9 Personalized Nutrition Market, By End Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Direct-To-Consumer

9.2.1 Increasing Demand For Nutritional Supplements To Drive The Market Growth

9.3 Wellness & Fitness Centers

9.3.1 Preventive Healthcare In Hospitals And Clinics To Drive The Market Growth

9.4 Hospitals & Clinics

9.4.1 Preventive Healthcare In Hospitals And Clinics To Drive The Market Growth

9.5 Institutions

9.5.1 Growing Demand For Personalized Programs To Improve Efficiency And Productivity Of Individuals



10 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Presence Of Emerging Players In The Country Is Likely To Create Growth Opportunities In The Personalized Nutrition Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Regulations Regarding Nutritional Products To Be A Potential Challenge For The Canadian Personalized Nutrition Market

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Low Dietary Intake Among Consumers In Mexico To Create Growth Opportunities For Key Players In The Personalized Nutrition Market

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Aging Population To Drive The Demand For Personalized Solutions In Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Increasing Trend Of Adopting High Nutrition Diets To Drive The Market Growth In The Country

10.3.3 Uk

10.3.3.1 Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers To Drive The Growth Of The Personalized Nutrition Market In The Uk

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Growing Inclination Of Consumers To Invest In The Sports Nutrition Category To Impact The Italian Market For Personalized Nutrition

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Growing Interest Toward Healthy Lifestyle To Drive The Personalized Nutrition Market In Spain

10.3.6 Rest Of Europe

10.3.6.1 Increasing Premiumization Trend To Drive The Demand For Customized Solutions Tailored For Specific Needs

10.4 Rest Of The World

10.4.1 South America

10.4.1.1 Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Has Led To A Shift In Consumer Preferences For Personalized Products

10.4.2 Middle East

10.4.2.1 Growing Lifestyle-Related Concerns, Such As Obesity, To Drive The Demand For Personalized Nutrition Programs In The Country

10.4.3 Africa

10.4.3.1 Low Nutrition Levels Among Consumers To Offer Growth Opportunities For Personalized Nutrition In Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (By Supplements)

11.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Visionary Leaders

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.3.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

11.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Expansions & Investments

11.4.2 New Product Launches

11.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, And Partnerships

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (By Technology)

11.5.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.5.2 Innovators

11.5.3 Visionary Leaders

11.5.4 Emerging Companies

11.6 Competitive Benchmarking

11.6.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

11.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Companies With Tech Partnerships

12.2 Basf Se (Partnered With Xerion)

12.3 Dsm

12.4 Companies With Tech Capabilities

12.5 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

12.6 Amway

12.7 Dnafit

12.8 Wellness Coaches

12.9 Atlas Biomed Group Limited

12.10 Care/Of

12.11 Habit Food Personalized, Llc

12.12 Persona

12.13 Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc.

12.14 Balchem Corporation

12.15 Zipongo

12.16 Dnalysis

12.17 Sanger Genomics Pvt Ltd.

12.18 Daytwo Inc.

12.19 Mindbodygreen

12.20 Biogeniq

12.21 Helix

12.22 Segterra, Inc.

12.23 Metagenics, Inc.

12.24 Baze

12.25 Gx Sciences, Inc.

12.26 Nutrigenomix



