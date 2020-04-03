Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Component (Solution and Services), Service (Consulting, and Integration and Deployment), Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, and Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon footprint management market size is expected to grow from USD 9.0 billion in 2020 to USD 12.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period.



To reduce the carbon emissions and reach new levels of efficiency and accuracy, organizations need real-time visibility of the carbon footprint of their business operations. Hence, the demand for carbon footprint solution and services is increasing rapidly. The increasing government regulations and initiatives for reducing carbon emissions are expected to increased the demand for the carbon footprint solution in the near future.



Solution segment to lead the carbon footprint management market in 2020



The solution forecasts carbon emissions, simulates, and analyses organizations' carbon footprint scenarios. It also helps users forecast future emissions, the impact of these emissions on the company growth, thus increasing performance and improving decision-making through Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions baseline simulation. The software also runs simulations of different scenarios to anticipate the results of user efforts for reducing carbon emissions.



Integration and deployment services to lead the carbon footprint management market in 2020



Integration and deployment services include services related to the deployment of the solution, and integration with an organization's existing platforms. Different organizations have different platforms and the integration of an individual solution possesses challenges for the enterprise IT staff. Hence, integration and deployment services play an important role in providing the flawless delivery of the solution. This helps organizations obtain a fair idea about the functioning of the solution, which leads to the achievement of setting goals and objectives of an organization.



North America to lead the carbon footprint management market in 2020



Since the industrial revolution, CO2 emissions have increased dramatically, increasing global temperatures by over one-degree Celsius in comparison to pre-industrial times. According to Statista, in 2018, North America emitted approximately 6.03 billion metric tons of CO2. National governments and international organizations around the world have agreed to set a target of limiting global temperature increase to two degrees Celsius. According to the Carbon Dioxide Information Analysis Center (CDIAC), around 91% of current fossil fuels and CO2 emissions are from the US. The emissions from North America have reduced from 46.4% in 1950 to 20.5% in 2008. Per capita, regional emissions of North America have been consistently high and above those of any other region



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In The Carbon Footprint Management Market

4.2 Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Component, 2020-2025

4.3 Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Vertical, 2020-2025

4.4 Carbon Footprint Management Market, Market Share Across Countries, 2020

4.5 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase In Government Initiatives For Low Carbon Policies

5.2.1.2 Initiatives By Corporates For Environment Sustainability

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand For Energy Consumption By Industries

5.2.1.4 Strong Initiatives By Firms On Green Building Projects

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack Of Willingness To Adopt Carbon Emission Software Among Developing And Undeveloped Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption Of Advanced Technologies, Such As Ai, Iot, And Big Data, Across Industries

5.2.3.2 Modernization Of Industry Infrastructure For Low Carbon Emission

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Tailored Solutions To Address Unique Environmental Solutions

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 Paris Agreement

5.3.2 Kyoto Protocol

5.3.3 Doha Amendment

5.3.4 Uk Climate Change Act 2008

5.3.5 Ghg Emission Categories

5.3.5.1 Scope 1 Emission

5.3.5.2 Scope 2 Emission

5.3.5.3 Scope 3 Emission

5.3.6 Target 2030: Carbon Emission Reduction



6 Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Carbon Footprint Management Market Drivers

6.2 Solution

6.3 Services

6.4 Consulting

6.5 Integration And Deployment

6.6 Support And Maintenance



7 Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Carbon Footprint Management Market Drivers

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8 Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Carbon Footprint Management Market Drivers

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Vertical: Carbon Footprint Management Market Drivers

9.2 Manufacturing

9.2.1 Food And Beverages

9.2.2 Metals And Mining

9.2.3 Chemical And Materials

9.2.4 Electronic And Consumer Goods

9.2.5 Automotive

9.2.6 Pharmaceutical And Healthcare

9.2.7 Others

9.3 Energy And Utilities

9.4 Residential And Commercial Buildings

9.5 Transportation And Logistics

9.6 Information Technology And Telecom



10 Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Region: Carbon Footprint Management Market Drivers

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest Of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East And Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 United Arab Emirates

10.5.3 Rest Of Middle East And Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.3 Rest Of Latin America



11 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Strength Of Product Portfolio

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Carbon Footprint

12.3 Salesforce

12.4 Engie

12.5 Isometrix

12.6 Schneider Electric

12.7 Intelex

12.8 Ibm

12.9 Sap

12.10 Enablon

12.11 Trinity Consultants

12.12 Dakota Software

12.13 Envirosoft

12.14 Enviance

12.15 Accuvio

12.16 Processmap

12.17 Carbon Ems

12.18 Native Energy

12.19 Energycap

12.20 Locus Technologies

12.21 Ecotrack

12.22 Right-To-Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ssepp



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900