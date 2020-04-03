Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enzymes Market by Product Type (Industrial Enzymes and Specialty Enzymes), Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), Type, Industrial Enzyme Application, Specialty Enzymes Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, the enzymes market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 14.7billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.7%, in terms of value.
Factors such as the increasing environmental concern among people and the rising demand for biofuel are projected to drive the growth of the enzymes market during the forecast period. However, the growth of the enzymes market is inhibited by factors, such as the adherence to the international regulations imposed by different governing agencies. In addition, the lack of uniformity in the regulatory structure for the use of industrial enzymes inhibits the growth of this market.
By product type, the industrial enzymes segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.
The industrial enzymes segment accounted for a major share in the enzymes market, on the basis of product type, in 2018. Enzymes are used in various industries and have multiple applications, such as textile, laundry detergents, pulp & paper, and leather. Due to factors such as low manufacturing cost and reduced energy consumption, enzymes are being widely used across different industries.
By source, the microorganism segment is estimated to account for the largest share.
Based on the source, the enzymes market is segmented into microorganisms, plants, and animals. The microorganisms segment is estimated to account for the largest share for the enzymes market as they are the primary source of industrial enzymes due to its special characteristics and other biochemical properties.In addition, microbial enzymes are an important source of raw materials for specialty applications due to their diversity. Key factors that encourage manufacturers to opt for enzymes from microbial sources are their active and stable nature and their capability to degrade a wide range of complex substrates into more useful energy sources.
North America accounted for the largest share in the enzymes market due to its wide industrial and specialty applications.
The enzymes market in the North American region is largely driven by technological advancements that have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications. These technological advancements have contributed, particularly to the growth of the enzymes market in this region. Although the enzymes market in this region has reached its maturity, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed an increase in the usage of enzymes.
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Environmental Concerns And Increasing Demand For Biofuel
5.2.1.2 Advancements In R&D Activities For Technical Enzymes
5.2.1.3 Advancements In Enzyme Engineering & Green Chemistry And The Introduction Of Genetically Engineered Enzymes
5.2.1.4 Multifunctionalities Of Enzymes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Demand For An Alternative To Synthetic Chemicals
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Concerns Over Quality, Safety, And Consumer Perception Toward Enzymes
5.3 Regulatory Framework
5.3.1 Enzyme Regulations In The Us
5.3.2 Enzyme Regulations In Europe
5.3.2.1 Eu Legislation Relevant To Food Enzymes
5.3.3 Enzyme Regulations In Australia & New Zealand
5.4 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
5.4.1 Rivalry Among Existing Customers
5.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.4.4 Threat Of Substitutes
5.4.5 Threat Of New Entrants
5.5 Supply Chain Analysis
5.6 Yc-Ycc Shift For Food Application
6 Patent Analysis
6.1 Introduction
7.2 Industrial Enzymes
7.2.1 Growth In Food & Feed Processing Industries Is Driving The Market For Enzymes
7.3 Specialty Enzymes
7.3.1 Rise In Clinical In-Vitro Diagnostic Industry Is Fueling Market Growth
8.2 Microorganism
8.2.1 Huge Production In Lesser Time Span Boosts Industrial Usage Of Microbial Enzymes
8.3 Plant
8.3.1 Plant-Based Enzymes Thrive Over A Wide Range Of Temperatures
8.4 Animal
8.4.1 Being Temperature-Sensitive Discourages Industrial Usage Of Animal-Based Enzymes
9.2 Carbohydrases
9.2.1 Amylases
9.2.1.1 Amylase Usage Has Increased As It Is Beneficial The Food & Beverage And Textile Industries
9.2.2 Cellulases
9.2.2.1 Their Complex Nature Boosts Wide Industrial And Specialty Usage
9.2.3 Other Carbohydrases
9.2.3.1 Usage Of Other Carbohydrases Offer Stability In Various Industrial & Specialty Applications
9.3 Proteases
9.3.1 Competent Characteristic To Hydrolyze The Proteins Have Boosted Its Industrial Use
9.4 Lipases
9.4.1 Commercializing Biofuel Production From Enzymatic Processes Has Fueled The Market For Lipases
9.5 Polymerases & Nucleases
9.5.1 Polymerases & Nucleases Form An Essential Part For All Nucleic Acid Processes
9.6 Other Enzymes
9.6.1 Functional Benefits In Various Industries Has Been Driving The Market For Other Types Of Enzymes
10.2 Food & Beverages
10.2.1 Meat Processing
10.2.1.1 Enzymes Provide Tenderness To The Meat By Protein Modification
10.2.2 Dairy Products
10.2.2.1 Cheese Production And Flavoring Can Be Eased With The Usage Of Enzymes
10.2.3 Beverages
10.2.3.1 Enzymes Mitigate The Use Of Pectin In Beverages By Improving The Yield & Quality
10.2.4 Bakery & Confectionery Products
10.2.4.1 Enzyme Usage Increases The Shelf-Life Of Bakery And Confectionery Products
10.2.5 Nutraceuticals
10.2.5.1 Enzymes Usage For Digestive Aid Has Fueled Its Usage In Nutraceutical Products
10.2.6 Other Food & Beverages
10.2.6.1 Enzymes Usage Augments Yield And Reduces Waste For Processed Fruits & Vegetables
10.3 Bioethanol
10.3.1 Enzymes As Biological Catalysts In The Production Of Bioethanol Has Been Fueling The Growth Of The Industry
10.4 Textiles & Leather
10.4.1 Less Chemical Discharge In Water & Improvement In Product Quality Have Fueled The Usage Of Enzymes In Textiles
10.5 Detergents
10.5.1 Laundry Detergents
10.5.1.1 Usage Of Enzymes In Laundry Is Associated With Lower Time, Energy, And Water Consumption
10.5.2 Automatic Dishwashing Detergents
10.5.2.1 Enzyme Usage Increases The User-Friendliness Of The Automatic Dishwashing Detergent By Lowering The Alkalinity
10.5.3 Other Detergent Types
10.5.3.1 Enzymes Being Non-Skin Sensitizers Boosts Their Usage In Personal Cleaning
10.6 Paper & Pulp
10.6.1 Enzyme Usage Increases The Recycling Of Paper In The Industry
10.7 Wastewater Treatment
10.7.1 Enzymes Effectively Break Down The Organic Wastes And Enhance The Quality Of Water By Mitigating The Usage Of Chemicals In Wastewater Treatment Industry
10.8 Feed
10.8.1 Ruminant Feed
10.8.1.1 Inclusion Of Enzymes In The Feed Helps To Improve The Feed Efficiency Ratio For Beef Cattle
10.8.2 Swine Feed
10.8.2.1 Sow Feed Enzymes Aim At Ensuring That The Piglets Are Born Healthy
10.8.3 Poultry Feed
10.8.3.1 Enzymes In Feed Improve The Digestibility Of Nutrients By Improving The Gut Performance Of Poultry
10.8.4 Aquafeed
10.8.4.1 Enzymes In Fish Feed Offer Environmental Benefits And Enable The Use Of Low-Cost Feedstuffs
10.8.5 Other Feed
10.8.5.1 Enzymes In Other Feed Types Help Eliminate The Need For Compensating Levels Of Phosphorus
10.9 Other Applications
10.9.1 Enzymes Are Used In Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Due To Its Biodegradable Nature
11.2 Pharmaceuticals
11.2.1 Enzymes Act As An Alternative To Traditional Antibiotics
11.3 Research & Biotechnology
11.3.1 Use Of Enzymes In Dna Sequencing Reduces The Cost For Sequencing Techniques
11.4 Diagnostics
11.4.1 Diagnosing Life-Threatening Diseases At An Initial Stage Drives The Demand For Specialty Enzymes
11.5 Biocatalysts
11.5.1 Biocatalysis Is A Promising Technology In Waste Material Treatment
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.2.1 Visionary Leaders
13.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
13.2.3 Innovators
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup/SME)
13.3.1 Progressive Companies
13.3.2 Starting Blocks
13.3.3 Responsive Companies
13.3.4 Dynamic Companies
13.4 Competitive Benchmarking (Startup/SME)
13.4.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio
13.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence
13.5 Industrial Enzymes Market: Market Share Analysis
13.6 Competitive Scenario
13.6.1 Expansions & Investments
13.6.2 Agreements, Collaborations, And Joint Ventures
13.6.3 New Product Launches
13.6.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.1 BASF
14.2 Dupont
14.3 Associated British Foods
14.4 Dsm
14.5 Novozymes
14.6 Kerry Group
14.7 Dyadic International, Inc.
14.8 Advanced Enzymes
14.9 CHR. Hansen
14.10 Aumgene Biosciences
14.11 Amano Enzyme
14.12 Roche Holding
14.13 Codexis
14.14 Sanofi
14.15 Merck Kgaa
14.16 Enzyme Supplies
14.17 Creative Enzymes
14.18 Enzyme Solutions
14.19 Enzymatic Deinking Technologies
14.20 Biocatalysts
