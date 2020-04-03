Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enzymes Market by Product Type (Industrial Enzymes and Specialty Enzymes), Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), Type, Industrial Enzyme Application, Specialty Enzymes Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, the enzymes market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 14.7billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.7%, in terms of value.

Factors such as the increasing environmental concern among people and the rising demand for biofuel are projected to drive the growth of the enzymes market during the forecast period. However, the growth of the enzymes market is inhibited by factors, such as the adherence to the international regulations imposed by different governing agencies. In addition, the lack of uniformity in the regulatory structure for the use of industrial enzymes inhibits the growth of this market.



By product type, the industrial enzymes segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.



The industrial enzymes segment accounted for a major share in the enzymes market, on the basis of product type, in 2018. Enzymes are used in various industries and have multiple applications, such as textile, laundry detergents, pulp & paper, and leather. Due to factors such as low manufacturing cost and reduced energy consumption, enzymes are being widely used across different industries.



By source, the microorganism segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



Based on the source, the enzymes market is segmented into microorganisms, plants, and animals. The microorganisms segment is estimated to account for the largest share for the enzymes market as they are the primary source of industrial enzymes due to its special characteristics and other biochemical properties.In addition, microbial enzymes are an important source of raw materials for specialty applications due to their diversity. Key factors that encourage manufacturers to opt for enzymes from microbial sources are their active and stable nature and their capability to degrade a wide range of complex substrates into more useful energy sources.



North America accounted for the largest share in the enzymes market due to its wide industrial and specialty applications.



The enzymes market in the North American region is largely driven by technological advancements that have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications. These technological advancements have contributed, particularly to the growth of the enzymes market in this region. Although the enzymes market in this region has reached its maturity, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed an increase in the usage of enzymes.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Enzymes Market

4.2 Enzymes Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Asia Pacific: Enzymes Market, By Product Type & Key Country

4.4 Enzymes Market, By Type & Region

4.5 Enzymes Market, By Product Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Environmental Concerns And Increasing Demand For Biofuel

5.2.1.2 Advancements In R&D Activities For Technical Enzymes

5.2.1.3 Advancements In Enzyme Engineering & Green Chemistry And The Introduction Of Genetically Engineered Enzymes

5.2.1.4 Multifunctionalities Of Enzymes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Demand For An Alternative To Synthetic Chemicals

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Over Quality, Safety, And Consumer Perception Toward Enzymes

5.3 Regulatory Framework

5.3.1 Enzyme Regulations In The Us

5.3.2 Enzyme Regulations In Europe

5.3.2.1 Eu Legislation Relevant To Food Enzymes

5.3.3 Enzyme Regulations In Australia & New Zealand

5.4 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Rivalry Among Existing Customers

5.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.4.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.4.5 Threat Of New Entrants

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Yc-Ycc Shift For Food Application



6 Patent Analysis

6.1 Introduction



7 Enzymes Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial Enzymes

7.2.1 Growth In Food & Feed Processing Industries Is Driving The Market For Enzymes

7.3 Specialty Enzymes

7.3.1 Rise In Clinical In-Vitro Diagnostic Industry Is Fueling Market Growth



8 Enzymes Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Microorganism

8.2.1 Huge Production In Lesser Time Span Boosts Industrial Usage Of Microbial Enzymes

8.3 Plant

8.3.1 Plant-Based Enzymes Thrive Over A Wide Range Of Temperatures

8.4 Animal

8.4.1 Being Temperature-Sensitive Discourages Industrial Usage Of Animal-Based Enzymes



9 Enzymes Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Carbohydrases

9.2.1 Amylases

9.2.1.1 Amylase Usage Has Increased As It Is Beneficial The Food & Beverage And Textile Industries

9.2.2 Cellulases

9.2.2.1 Their Complex Nature Boosts Wide Industrial And Specialty Usage

9.2.3 Other Carbohydrases

9.2.3.1 Usage Of Other Carbohydrases Offer Stability In Various Industrial & Specialty Applications

9.3 Proteases

9.3.1 Competent Characteristic To Hydrolyze The Proteins Have Boosted Its Industrial Use

9.4 Lipases

9.4.1 Commercializing Biofuel Production From Enzymatic Processes Has Fueled The Market For Lipases

9.5 Polymerases & Nucleases

9.5.1 Polymerases & Nucleases Form An Essential Part For All Nucleic Acid Processes

9.6 Other Enzymes

9.6.1 Functional Benefits In Various Industries Has Been Driving The Market For Other Types Of Enzymes



10 Industrial Enzymes Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food & Beverages

10.2.1 Meat Processing

10.2.1.1 Enzymes Provide Tenderness To The Meat By Protein Modification

10.2.2 Dairy Products

10.2.2.1 Cheese Production And Flavoring Can Be Eased With The Usage Of Enzymes

10.2.3 Beverages

10.2.3.1 Enzymes Mitigate The Use Of Pectin In Beverages By Improving The Yield & Quality

10.2.4 Bakery & Confectionery Products

10.2.4.1 Enzyme Usage Increases The Shelf-Life Of Bakery And Confectionery Products

10.2.5 Nutraceuticals

10.2.5.1 Enzymes Usage For Digestive Aid Has Fueled Its Usage In Nutraceutical Products

10.2.6 Other Food & Beverages

10.2.6.1 Enzymes Usage Augments Yield And Reduces Waste For Processed Fruits & Vegetables

10.3 Bioethanol

10.3.1 Enzymes As Biological Catalysts In The Production Of Bioethanol Has Been Fueling The Growth Of The Industry

10.4 Textiles & Leather

10.4.1 Less Chemical Discharge In Water & Improvement In Product Quality Have Fueled The Usage Of Enzymes In Textiles

10.5 Detergents

10.5.1 Laundry Detergents

10.5.1.1 Usage Of Enzymes In Laundry Is Associated With Lower Time, Energy, And Water Consumption

10.5.2 Automatic Dishwashing Detergents

10.5.2.1 Enzyme Usage Increases The User-Friendliness Of The Automatic Dishwashing Detergent By Lowering The Alkalinity

10.5.3 Other Detergent Types

10.5.3.1 Enzymes Being Non-Skin Sensitizers Boosts Their Usage In Personal Cleaning

10.6 Paper & Pulp

10.6.1 Enzyme Usage Increases The Recycling Of Paper In The Industry

10.7 Wastewater Treatment

10.7.1 Enzymes Effectively Break Down The Organic Wastes And Enhance The Quality Of Water By Mitigating The Usage Of Chemicals In Wastewater Treatment Industry

10.8 Feed

10.8.1 Ruminant Feed

10.8.1.1 Inclusion Of Enzymes In The Feed Helps To Improve The Feed Efficiency Ratio For Beef Cattle

10.8.2 Swine Feed

10.8.2.1 Sow Feed Enzymes Aim At Ensuring That The Piglets Are Born Healthy

10.8.3 Poultry Feed

10.8.3.1 Enzymes In Feed Improve The Digestibility Of Nutrients By Improving The Gut Performance Of Poultry

10.8.4 Aquafeed

10.8.4.1 Enzymes In Fish Feed Offer Environmental Benefits And Enable The Use Of Low-Cost Feedstuffs

10.8.5 Other Feed

10.8.5.1 Enzymes In Other Feed Types Help Eliminate The Need For Compensating Levels Of Phosphorus

10.9 Other Applications

10.9.1 Enzymes Are Used In Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Due To Its Biodegradable Nature



11 Specialty Enzymes Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Pharmaceuticals

11.2.1 Enzymes Act As An Alternative To Traditional Antibiotics

11.3 Research & Biotechnology

11.3.1 Use Of Enzymes In Dna Sequencing Reduces The Cost For Sequencing Techniques

11.4 Diagnostics

11.4.1 Diagnosing Life-Threatening Diseases At An Initial Stage Drives The Demand For Specialty Enzymes

11.5 Biocatalysts

11.5.1 Biocatalysis Is A Promising Technology In Waste Material Treatment



12 Enzymes Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 Rest Of The World



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.3 Innovators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup/SME)

13.3.1 Progressive Companies

13.3.2 Starting Blocks

13.3.3 Responsive Companies

13.3.4 Dynamic Companies

13.4 Competitive Benchmarking (Startup/SME)

13.4.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

13.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence

13.5 Industrial Enzymes Market: Market Share Analysis

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 Expansions & Investments

13.6.2 Agreements, Collaborations, And Joint Ventures

13.6.3 New Product Launches

13.6.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 BASF

14.2 Dupont

14.3 Associated British Foods

14.4 Dsm

14.5 Novozymes

14.6 Kerry Group

14.7 Dyadic International, Inc.

14.8 Advanced Enzymes

14.9 CHR. Hansen

14.10 Aumgene Biosciences

14.11 Amano Enzyme

14.12 Roche Holding

14.13 Codexis

14.14 Sanofi

14.15 Merck Kgaa

14.16 Enzyme Supplies

14.17 Creative Enzymes

14.18 Enzyme Solutions

14.19 Enzymatic Deinking Technologies

14.20 Biocatalysts



