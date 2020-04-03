Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Technologies and Materials for Filtration: Applications, Markets and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Innovation in the global filtration market has increased considerably in recent years. Social needs for cleanliness, health and comfort are rising. There is an increasing demand for air filters with a high collection performance for indoor and outdoor air cleaning as well as waste gas treatment. Indoor air contaminants, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), microorganisms, allergens, and other pollutants (e.g., tobacco smoke) pose serious health- and productivity-related problems for occupants of indoor spaces.



The importance of improved water disinfection and microbial control cannot be overstated, and there is a huge market need for decentralized/point-of-use water treatment and reuse systems. With increasing instances of pollution both above and underground, the need for technological advances to treat water becomes even more pressing. Advanced water filtration materials are contributing greatly to applications such as desalination, nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, and microfiltration.



Various advanced filter technologies have been developed for enhanced healthcare and improving comfort, as well as industrial applications. Advanced materials have the clear potential to greatly benefit environmental quality and sustainability, through pollution prevention, water treatment and remediation. Benefits include the improved detection and sensing of contaminants and pollution and their safe removal and filtration from air, water and soil, at a greatly reduced cost in comparison to existing technologies.



Report contents include:

Overview of the global market for advanced filtration technologies.

Market revenues, current and forecast by types of filter and end-user market, including data for 2017, 2017 and forecasts to 2030.

Market revenues by region to 2030.

Commercialization roadmaps.

Analysis of properties and applications of advanced filtration materials such as activated carbon, metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), nanofibers, carbon nanotubes, graphene, cellulose nanofibers, bacterial cellulose, oxide nanoparticles, dendrimers and new 2D materials.

Application opportunity analysis matrix for advanced filtration applications.

Analysis of advanced filtration technologies and materials in membranes, desalination, water treatment, air filters, oil and gas and virus filtration end-user markets.

>100 company profiles including Ahlstrom-Munksj, 3M, Unitika, Artveoli, Arvia Technology, Asahi Kasei, Donaldson Company, Inc., Dupont, Finetex, General Electric, G2O Water Technologies Limited (G2O), Directa Plus, Irema-Filter GmbH, Japan Vilene Company Ltd., Lockheed Martin, Mattershift, CSIRO, MOF Technologies, Nitto Denko, Revolution Fibres Ltd, Teijin etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Historical filtration market

3.2 Recent growth

3.3 Market revenues, current and forecast

3.4 Regional analysis

3.5 Key market drivers and trends

3.6 Market opportunity assessment

3.7 Nanomaterials

3.8 Future perspectives and prospects

3.9 Market and technology challenges



4 ADVANCED MATERIALS FOR FILTRATION

4.1 TYPES OF FILTRATION

4.2 TYPES OF ADVANCED MATERIALS IN FILTRATION

4.3 ACTIVATED CARBON

4.3.1 Properties

4.3.2 Applications in filtration

4.4 METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS (MOFs)

4.4.1 Properties

4.4.2 Applications in filtration

4.4.2.1 Water filtration

4.4.2.2 Air filtration

4.4.2.3 Groundwater remediation

4.5 DENDRIMERS

4.5.1 Properties

4.5.2 Applications in filtration

4.5.2.1 Water filtration

4.6 NANOPARTICLES

4.6.1 Properties

4.6.1.1 Cobalt ferrite nanoparticles

4.6.1.2 Copper oxide nanoparticles

4.6.1.3 Iron oxide nanoparticles

4.6.1.4 Silver nanoparticles

4.6.1.5 Silica nanoparticles

4.6.1.6 Titanium dioxide nanoparticles

4.6.2 Applications in filtration

4.7 GRAPHENE

4.7.1 Properties

4.7.2 Applications in filtration

4.7.2.1 Water filtration

4.7.2.2 Gas separation

4.7.2.3 Photocatalytic absorbents

4.7.2.4 Air filtration

4.8 CARBON NANOTUBES

4.8.1 Properties

4.8.1.1 Double-wall nanotubes (DWNT)

4.8.2 Applications in filtration

4.8.2.1 Water filtration

4.8.2.2 Gas separation

4.9 POLYMER & ALUMINA NANOFIBERS

4.9.1 Properties

4.9.1.1 Polymer nanofibers

4.9.1.2 Alumina nanofibers

4.9.2 Applications in filtration

4.9.2.1 Water filtration

4.9.2.2 Air filtration

4.10 GRAPHITIC CARBON NITRIDE (g-C3N4)

4.10.1 Properties

4.10.1.1 Synthesis

4.10.1.2 C2N

4.10.2 Applications in filtration

4.10.2.1 Filtration membranes

4.10.2.2 Photocatalysts

4.11 GRAPHDIYNE

4.11.1 Properties

4.11.2 Applications in filtration

4.11.2.1 Separation membranes

4.11.2.2 Water filtration

4.11.2.3 Photocatalysts

4.12 MOLYBDENUM DISULFIDE (MoS2)

4.12.1 Properties

4.12.2 Applications in filtration

4.12.2.1 Desalination and water filtration

4.13 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

4.13.1 Properties

4.13.2 Applications in filtration

4.13.2.1 Water filtration

4.13.2.2 Air filtration

4.13.2.3 Virus filtration

4.14 BACTERIAL NANOCELLULOSE

4.14.1 Properties

4.14.2 Applications in filtration



5 MARKETS

5.1 DESALINATION

5.2 WATER TREATMENT

5.3 AIR FILTERS

5.3.1 Industrial air filtration

5.3.2 Personal protection - Face Masks, Individual Ventilation Systems

5.3.3 Cabin filtration

5.3.4 Air pollution control

5.3.5 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

5.3.6 Engine air filtration stationary, mobile, military

5.3.7 Gas turbine filtration

5.3.8 Cleanroom technology

5.4 VIRUS FILTRATION

5.5 OIL AND GAS FILTERS



6 GLOBAL REVENUES FOR ADVANCED FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES TO 2030



7 COMPANY PROFILES



8 REFERENCES



Companies Mentioned



3M

Ahlstrom-Munksj

Artveoli

Arvia Technology

Asahi Kasei

CSIRO

Directa Plus

Donaldson Company

Dupont

Finetex

G2O Water Technologies Limited (G2O)

General Electric Inc.

Irema-Filter GmbH

Japan Vilene Company Ltd.

Lockheed Martin

Mattershift

MOF Technologies

Nitto Denko

Revolution Fibres Ltd

Teijin

Unitika



