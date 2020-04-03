3 APRIL 2020

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

ISSUE OF EQUITY AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 3 April 2020 it allotted 17,703,099 ordinary shares of 5p each in respect of the offer of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2019/20 tax year, pursuant to the Prospectus published on 10 January 2020 (“the Prospectus”) and Supplemental Prospectus dated 31 March 2020. In accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus, the new ordinary shares were issued at prices between 73.28 pence per share and 78.40 pence per share depending on the level of Promoter’s Fee and Adviser Charge (if applicable) pertaining to each application. The aggregate of the subscription amounts paid to the Company pursuant to the Offer is £13,067,592.32.

Following the above allotment, there are 110,642,926 ordinary shares in issue. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

Application will be made for the new ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence on 9 April 2020.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 110,642,926 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 110,642,926 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Defined terms in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Prospectus.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP – 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer, Mercia Asset Management PLC – 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.