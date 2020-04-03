Series RIKB 21 0805RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date  04/08/2020  04/08/2020 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  11,550  3,050 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  101.750  /  2.140  106.850  /  0.318 
Total Number of Bids Received  33  11 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  17,250  3,250 
Total Number of Successful Bids  30  10 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  30  10 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  101.750  /  2.140  106.850  /  0.318 
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  101.950  /  1.990  107.120  /  0.273 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  101.750  /  2.140  106.850  /  0.318 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  101.846  /  2.070  107.042  /  0.286 
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  101.950  /  1.990  107.120  /  0.273 
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  101.675  /  2.200  106.777  /  0.330 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  101.792  /  2.110  107.025  /  0.289 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 %  100.00 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.49  1.07 