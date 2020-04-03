|Series
|RIKB 21 0805
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|04/08/2020
|04/08/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|11,550
|3,050
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|101.750
|/
|2.140
|106.850
|/
|0.318
|Total Number of Bids Received
|33
|11
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|17,250
|3,250
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|30
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|30
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|101.750
|/
|2.140
|106.850
|/
|0.318
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|101.950
|/
|1.990
|107.120
|/
|0.273
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|101.750
|/
|2.140
|106.850
|/
|0.318
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|101.846
|/
|2.070
|107.042
|/
|0.286
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.950
|/
|1.990
|107.120
|/
|0.273
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.675
|/
|2.200
|106.777
|/
|0.330
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|101.792
|/
|2.110
|107.025
|/
|0.289
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.49
|1.07
