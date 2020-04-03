Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible 3D Printing Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global edible 3D printing market is expected to surge with a CAGR of 32.05% to achieve a market size of US$484.004 million by 2025, from US$91.296 million in 2019



The growing consumer electronics industry is one of the major drivers driving the growth of the global edible 3D printing market. 3D printers are becoming widely available and also are available for personal use for food printing purposes at home. The major application lies in the making of 3D printed chocolates, candies, 3D printed sugar and even gluten-free 3D printed food among other food items. Also, increasing population worldwide and the need to fulfill their growing food demand along with the changing lifestyle conditions will provide an opportunity in boosting the growth of the global edible 3D printing market in the forecast period.



Geographically, North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant market share due to the adoption of early inventions. In addition, the major 3D printing companies are based in this region which is further promoting the growth of the edible 3D printing market in these regions. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region will witness a high market growth rate and is assumed to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to the presence of a large consumer base. Hence, there is a high demand for the food industry to proliferate in terms of food production technology, burgeoning the market demand, especially in China and India. However, global 3D food printing is currently at the nascent stage but an important technology to be adopted worldwide with the booming global demand for food with the global population rise.



The introduction of 3Dprinting technology in the food sector is proving to be a breakthrough technology where food companies at the global level are working on manufacturing 3D printed food. Hence, with consistent efforts, at present, it is no longer an idea but has revolutionized food innovation and production. This is being achieved through increased customizability, with better creativity, and providing sustainable food solutions. As the global population rises, the global demand for food is also surging, hence the market demand continues to fuel due to fast prototyping possible with this technology. In fact, the global population has increased from 7.171 billion in 2013 to 7.594 billion in 2018 (source: World Bank).



Also, when talking in terms of producing customized food products, for example, a consumer is interested in gluten-free food products due to gluten allergy, in such situations it becomes necessary for companies to enhance their product portfolio with maximum product differentiation possible. This provides an opportunity for these manufacturers to generate revenues, increasing the market reach and providing customer satisfaction. With the growing preference for convenience food owing to the changing lifestyle, the market is expected to grow with a significantly high growth rate with the growing food industry in the forecast period.



With the growing health awareness among individuals, the market is expected to augment at a high pace during the forecast period and beyond



While growing technological advancements in the food products, innovators in the additive manufacturing industry are coming up with the 3D food printing systems which not only use fresh ingredients for the preparation of a variety of food cuisines but also take control of food sizes in order to reduce over consumption of foods. Additionally, with the growing trend of busy lifestyle adoption among the consumers worldwide, preference for health foods have also risen.



Hence, 3D food printers available in the market are capable of regulating preservatives, chemicals, and additives as per the need, resulting in healthy foods. Also, with the growing number of chronic diseases due to the adoption of unhealthy dietary consumption, a need has been created for the market to penetrate at a rapid pace. Companies such as Foodini and Biozoon are producing healthy foods, further propagating the market growth in the forecast period. Biozoon, which is a German company has developed a 3D food printer for transforming fresh food materials into a puree known as Smoothfood. The healthy puree is targeting that section of the society with medical conditions who find difficulty in the consumption of whole food.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a high growth, further increasing the market growth in the forecast period



The edible 3D printing market in the APAC region is expected to propel with a significantly high growth over the next five years. This is due to the booming consumer electronics industry here where individuals demand better food preparation technologies in their homes. The main reasons include the growing disposable income due to the rising middle-class population and the increasing family income with women joining the main task force. Additionally, in China and India, where the population base is very high, the companies are able to get a high consumer base for the sale of 3D food printers, hence providing a high market opportunity in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Edible 3D Printing Market Analysis, by Application

5.1. Introduction

5.2. 3D Printed Sugar

5.3. 3D Printed Chocolate

5.4. 3D Printed Pasta

5.5. Others



6. Edible 3D Printing Market Analysis, by End-User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Restaurants

6.3. Bakery & Confectionary

6.4. Individual Consumer



7. Edible 3D Printing Market Analysis, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1.1. United States

7.2.1.2. Canada

7.2.1.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1.1. Brazil

7.3.1.2. Argentina

7.3.1.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1.1. UK

7.4.1.2. Germany

7.4.1.3. France

7.4.1.4. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1.1. United Arab Emirates

7.5.1.2. Israel

7.5.1.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.1.4. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1.1. Japan

7.6.1.2. China

7.6.1.3. India

7.6.1.4. Australia

7.6.1.5. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Natural Machines Iberia, S.L.

9.2. 3D Systems, Inc.

9.3. nfood

9.4. byFlow

9.5. BeeHex

9.6. Print2Taste GmbH

9.7. Choc Edge Ltd

9.8. WASP c/o CSP S.r.l.



