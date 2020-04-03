MANCHESTER, Conn., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the public health and safety impacts of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our employees, directors and stockholders, Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) today announced that the location of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, April 24, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically. Please click on www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LDL2020 to access the virtual meeting.



If you were a stockholder as of the close of business on March 2, 2020 and have your control number, then you may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. The control number can be found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice that you previously received with the proxy materials. If you do not have your control number, you may attend the virtual meeting as a guest (non-stockholder) but will not have the option to vote your shares at the virtual meeting. Closed captioning will be provided for the duration of the virtual meeting.

Please note that the previously distributed proxy card included with the proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Whether you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

