NEW YORK, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares , a disruptive exchange-traded fund (ETF) company, won the Best New Smart Beta ETF award for the GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: XOUT) as part of the 2019 ETF.com Awards .



This distinguished accolade recognizes the “most important” smart beta or factor ETF brought to market in 2019 that uses a quantitative, research-driven approach to attempt to deliver superior long-term risk-adjusted returns.

XOUT was launched on Oct. 7, 2019 in collaboration with XOUT Capital™ LLC (XOUT Capital) and aims to eliminate U.S. large cap companies most likely to suffer from disruption over the long term. Rather than trying to pick a select few winners, the ETF flips the investment paradigm by seeking to avoid losers that are failing to adapt amid today’s environment of unprecedented technological change.

“This recognition from ETF.com is a testament to our steadfast dedication to bringing disruptive and novel investment strategies to market,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “As a one-of-a-kind ETF, XOUT truly embodies GraniteShares’ mission of challenging conventional thinking to deliver potentially better outcomes for investors.”

The annual ETF.com Awards are designed to recognize the people, companies and products driving the ETF industry forward and delivering new value to investors. XOUT was selected among five finalists in this category by a majority vote from the ETF.com Awards Selection Committee, a group of independent ETF experts spanning various roles in the industry.

From Oct. 7, 2019 to March 31, 2020, the XOUT Index has outperformed the market* by 5.1%, and the fund has gathered more than $18 million in assets under management. The ETF is part of GraniteShares’ expanding product suite with over $840 million in assets under management, including one of the lowest-cost physical gold ETFs ( BAR ), a broad-based commodity ETF ( COMB ), the lowest-cost** physical platinum ETF ( PLTM ) and a high alternative income-focused fund that invests in pass-through securities ( HIPS ).

For more information on GraniteShares, please visit www.graniteshares.com .

About GraniteShares

Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares is an independent and fully funded exchange-traded fund (ETF) company that seeks to launch disruptive ETFs. GraniteShares' focus is on products that bring the excitement back to investing, using new ideas, innovative structures and low cost. Will Rhind, Founder and CEO, is an established ETF entrepreneur with more than 19 years of experience in the industry.

About XOUT Capital™ LLC

XOUT Capital™ LLC (“XOUT”) is an index company specializing in identifying which companies not to own or “XOUT” in an index. XOUT’s first index, the XOUT U.S. Large Cap Index (ticker: XOUTTR), evaluates the 500 largest U.S. companies and determines how each company is addressing the challenges of technological disruption. While most investors focus on the disruptors, XOUT focuses on eliminating the disruptees.

