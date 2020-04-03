Cavotec has published its Annual Report 2019 on the company’s website: http://ir.cavotec.com/annual-reports. The Report is available in English.

Printed copies of the Annual Report can be ordered at investor@cavotec.com.

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec’s innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

