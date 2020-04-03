BOSTON, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- resTORbio (Nasdaq: TORC) today announced that it will postpone enrollment in the fifth cohort of its ongoing Phase 1b/2a trial of RTB101, an orally administered, small molecule product candidate that is a potent inhibitor of target of rapamycin complex 1 (TORC1), alone or in combination with sirolimus, in Parkinson’s disease (PD). The trial is being conducted at clinical sites in New Zealand and the enrollment delay is a consequence of the COVID-19 level 4 alert in New Zealand, where all non-essential services have been closed and people have been instructed to stay home.



“We want to ensure the safety of our clinical trial participants, many of whom are older adults at high risk of COVID-19 morbidity and mortality. Therefore, we have postponed enrollment in the fifth cohort of our ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of RTB101 in patients with PD. Enrollment in the first four cohorts has been completed, and we are actively monitoring the situation in New Zealand so that we may resume our clinical activity when the time is appropriate,” said Dr. Joan Mannick, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of resTORbio. “We remain committed to exploring the potential benefits of TORC1 inhibition in PD patients, and we look forward to the data from the four completed cohorts.”

Phase 1b/2a Trial of RTB101 alone and In combination with sirolimus in Parkinson’s disease study results

The multicenter, 2:1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1b/2a trial is evaluating the safety and tolerability of RTB101 alone or in combination with escalating doses of sirolimus (2 mg, 4 mg and 6 mg) once weekly for 4 weeks in patients with Parkinson’s disease. To date, patients have been enrolled in four cohorts and dosed once weekly with 300 mg of RTB101 alone, 2 mg of sirolimus alone, a combination of 300 mg RTB101 and 2 mg of sirolimus, or a combination of 300 mg RTB101 and 4 mg of sirolimus. Results of the interim study analysis after the first 3 cohorts indicated that all 3 dosing regimens were well tolerated and RTB101 300 mg once weekly was observed to cross the blood brain barrier. The concentrations of RTB101 in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in subjects dosed with RTB101 300 mg once weekly monotherapy were higher than expected and based on preclinical models, have the potential to induce autophagy in the brain. Sirolimus at the dose of 2 mg, alone or in combination with RTB101, was not detected in the CSF. Data from the first three cohorts in the study suggest that the concentrations of RTB101 observed in the CSF four hours after dosing were highest when RTB101 was given as a monotherapy. Enrollment and dosing of the RTB101 300 mg in combination with sirolimus 4 mg once weekly cohort has been completed.

About Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects approximately 7.5 million people worldwide. The incidence of PD increases rapidly in people 60 years of age and older, with a mean age at diagnosis of 70.5 years. Inhibition of TORC1 has been shown in multiple preclinical models to ameliorate neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson’s disease. TORC1 inhibition with RTB101 alone or in combination with sirolimus, may provide a therapeutic benefit to PD patients by ameliorating levodopa-induced dyskinesia and/or by inducing autophagy which leads to the breakdown of protein aggregates and improved neuronal survival.

About RTB101

RTB101 is an oral, selective, and potent TORC1 inhibitor product candidate that inhibits the phosphorylation of multiple targets downstream of TORC1. Inhibition of TORC1 has been observed to extend lifespan and healthspan in aging preclinical species and to improve the function of aging organ systems, including neurologic function, suggesting potential benefits in several aging-related diseases.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines that target the biology of aging to treat aging-related diseases. resTORbio’s lead program selectively inhibits TORC1, an evolutionarily conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of aging organ systems, including neurologic function. Learn more about resTORbio, Inc. at www.resTORbio.com.

