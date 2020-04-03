CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 3 APRIL 2020 AT 3:00 PM (EEST)



Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Kaunonen, Antti



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kaunonen, Antti

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Cargotec Corporation

LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20200401150402_39

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-31

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013429

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3194 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3194 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Investor Relations Director, tel. +358 40 729 1670



Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com

