New York, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society New York announced today that its CEO, Daniel Dagen, CFA, has left his position, effective March 31, 2020. Mr. Dagen served as CEO of the Society since 2015 and contributed to the Society for many years prior to that as a member and volunteer.

CFA Society New York is initiating a search to identify a new CEO and has appointed Peter Rush of Kellen, an association management company, to serve as interim CEO, effective April 1, 2020.

“I am pleased to welcome Peter Rush as interim CEO of CFA Society New York,” Board of Directors Chair Kris Thiessen, CFA, CAIA, EA, said. “As Chairman and CEO of Kellen, Peter brings extensive expertise in association management, strategic planning, and communications, having served as Executive Director of more than 10 associations throughout his career.”

“The CFA Society New York Board of Directors looks forward to working with Peter and CFA Society New York’s dedicated staff to build on the Society’s growth and accomplishments in recent years, including membership, event participation, volunteer engagement, and revenue,” added Thiessen.

Kellen, one of the world’s largest providers of management and strategic support services for trade associations and professional societies, has served organizations like CFA Society New York for more than 50 years, with numerous clients in various finance and professional services industries.

“What CFA Society New York has done for investment professionals, Kellen has done for associations,” added Rush. “We focus our efforts on ensuring our partners’ missions and operations offer immediate and long-term value to their members while moving the industry forward day by day. We are committed to helping CFANY serve as the best possible resource for knowledge sharing and continuing education.”

CFA Society New York has retained the executive search firm Vetted Solutions to coordinate the search process of selecting a new CEO.

Vetted Solutions specializes in association and nonprofit leadership recruiting and consulting. Vetted Solutions is led by President and Founder Jim Zaniello, FASAE, who has more than two decades of experience in the nonprofit sector including as a nonprofit Executive Director.

“The CFA Society New York Board of Directors recognizes the critical importance of this position to the long-term health of the organization and we are well prepared for this transition,” said Thiessen. “CFA Society New York is in a strong position to continue as the leading global CFA Society.”

At CFA Society New York, we are committed to the health and safety of our members, employees, candidates and stakeholders around the globe. All programming and meetings will be offered virtually until further notice. While our offices are currently closed, our staff is working remotely and seamlessly to serve and support our members and volunteers.

CFA Society New York has received several significant awards from the CFA Institute, including the Most Outstanding Society award and an Innovation and Impact award. CFA Society New York plans to continue its record of excellence in serving its members and supporting the profession in service of the Society’s mission to advance the investment industry and to forge new paths forward.

