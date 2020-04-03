Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02 April, 2020) of £31.89m.
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02 April, 2020) of £31.89m.
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02 April 2020 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|58.16p
|54,830,002
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|56.03p
|Ordinary share price
|43.20p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV
|(25.72)%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 02/04/2020
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM