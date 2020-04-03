HONKARAKENNE OYJ Annual Financial Report 3 April 2020 at 3:30 p.m.



HONKARAKENNE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2019 PUBLISHED

Honkarakenne has published its Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for year 2019. They are available in PDF format in English and in Finnish on company’s website. Finnish version is available on www.honka.fi and English version is available on www.honka.com .

Please note that on 26 March 2020 Honkarakenne announced that Honkarakenne Oyj's Annual General Meeting, scheduled for April 24, 2020, will be postponed to a later date and Honkarakenne’s Board of Directors will give a separate invitation to the Annual General Meeting at a later date.

Under its Honka® brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made in Finland, the companys’s own factory is located in Karstula, Finland. In 2019, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 47.5, of which exports accounted for 34%. www.honka.com





