SEATTLE, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global biologics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 255.19 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Biologics Market:

The global biologics market is expected to generate high revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing regulatory approval of biologics. For instance, in November 2018, the U.S. FDA approved Pfizer’s DAURISMO (glasdegib) in the U.S. for adult patients with newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia for whom intensive chemotherapy is not an option.Furthermore, in May 2018, Amgen Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), indicated for preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2663

Key players in the market are focusing on collaborations and partnerships, in order to commercialize biologics drug and gain competitive edge in the global market. For instance, in 2016, Eli Lilly and Company entered into partnership with Lupin Limited to market and sell its diabetes treatment drug 'Eglucent' in India. Under the partnership agreement, Eli Lilly and Company will manufacture Eglucent and Lupin Ltd. will market and sell Eglucent through its field force.

Moreover, key players are focusing on development of biologics and this is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2018, Kite Pharma, Inc., a Gilead Sciences, Inc., entered into a collaboration with Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. for developing engineered cell therapies to treat cancer. As per the agreement, Kite Pharma, Inc. will use Sangamo Therapeutics’ zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) gene-editing product type for developing next-generation ex vivo cell therapies for treatment of cancer.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global biologics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period (2019-2027), owing to increasing product launches by key players. For instance, in 2017, Nanostring Technologies, Inc. launched new PlexSet technology as an alternative to qPCR for multiplexed high throughput gene expression studies.

is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over the forecast period (2019-2027), owing to increasing product launches by key players. For instance, in 2017, Nanostring Technologies, Inc. launched new PlexSet technology as an alternative to qPCR for multiplexed high throughput gene expression studies. Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global biologics market over the forecast period, owing to increasing strategic collaborations and partnerships. For instance, in 2017, Sanofi S.A. and its vaccines business unit, Sanofi Pasteur, entered into a collaboration with MedImmune, the global biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca Plc., for development and commercialization of a monoclonal antibody, MEDI8897, indicated for prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) associated illness in newborns and infants

Major players operating in the global biologics market include—

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS), Merck & Co., Inc., Roche AG, Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca Plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly & Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ipsen S.A., and Allergan Plc.

Buy this Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2663

Market Segmentation:

Global Biologics Market, by Drug Class: Monoclonal Antibody Vaccine Recombinant Insulin Human Growth Hormone Blood Factor Fusion Protein Erythropoietin Recombinant Enzyme Interferon Colony-stimulating Factor Cell Therapy Gene Therapy Oligonucleotides Others

Global Biologics Market, By Therapeutic Application: Oncology Metabolic Disorders Autoimmune/Immunologic Diseases Ophthalmic Diseases Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBDs) Respiratory Disorders Neurological Disorders Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs) Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) Infectious Diseases Others

Global Biologics Market, by Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Biologics Market, by Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Phase-XS:

PHASE-XS is a proprietary database of Coherent Market Insights, which offers in-depth information about late-stage (phase 3 and later) biologics and biosimilar candidates. Developed by our team of consultants and industry experts, PHASE-XS aims to shed light on potential developments on such candidates.

One of the key aspects of PHASE-XS is offering easy understanding of, not just freely accessible clinical information (unlike provided by competitors), but also providing insights through a vast range of parameters outlined in the database. These include over 30 parameters which are profiled for each clinical trial.

Enquire about Phase-XS: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phasexs-enquiry



Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com