New York, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analyst Hub, LLC, an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprises, today announced a partnership with Daloopa, a financial technology data company using deep learning to build fundamental financial models, in which Analyst Hub will exclusively handle all compliance and sales operations for the company.

Founded in 2019, Daloopa uses artificial intelligence (AI) to build financial models that inform the investment decisions of buy-side analysts and investors. Using publicly available regulatory filing data, Daloopa’s proprietary technology ingests and reads hundreds of documents about a given security at a time. Within hours, Daloopa can identify thousands of key performance indicators (KPIs) and present the information in text and tables, with linked citations for each data point, enabling analysts to complete their financial models in a fraction of the time it currently takes. Daloopa models update automatically, with data from earnings announcements incorporated within the same day.

The platform currently covers all technology media and telecommunications (TMT) companies publicly traded in the United States and will cover all publicly listed US companies by the end of 2020, covering well over 2,000 names. Daloopa’s data can be integrated into a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet or accessed through an analyst’s application programming interface (API), making the data instantly available whether clients create their own financial models or download prepopulated models.

"Daloopa was born out of the frustration of the years our founders spent manually entering data as analysts,” said Thomas Li, co-founder of Daloopa. “To bring our technology to market, we are excited to partner with a platform that has decades of institutional sales and compliance expertise in the capital markets. Analyst Hub has that knowledge and the right relationships with Wall Street to get Daloopa in front of the institutional investors who can benefit most.”

While Analyst Hub’s affiliates are typically fundamental providers of research and analysis, Daloopa is the first data company to partner with the firm to leverage its institutional sales and compliance expertise and relationships. Empowering their partners to focus on their core business, Analyst Hub is able to service the full spectrum of firms providing knowledge and insight to the buy side.

“Portfolio managers often switch firms, but their financial models don’t move with them,” commented Mike Kronenberg, founder and CEO of Analyst Hub. “Thomas and his team at Daloopa have built a solution that largely eliminates the time and manpower it takes portfolio managers and their analysts to build accurate historical models for the names they invest in. Daloopa’s mission is similar to our own: helping clients operate efficiently and concentrate on their true value proposition.”

Since January 2018, Analyst Hub has facilitated the launch of equity research analyst firms and supported their ongoing operations, with institutional publishing tools, market data access, branding services, website design and hosting, CRM systems and more. Offerings related to legal, accounting, HR/payroll and compliance needs round out a robust suite of services. Analyst Hub’s affiliated research-providing entities service more than 300 institutional investor clients representing a cross-section of the buy side, as well as corporate clients looking for new insight into their industries’ and competitors’ performance.

Founded in 2018, Analyst Hub is an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprise. The company’s turn-key solution offers essential institutional infrastructure tools, compliance, experienced institutional sales, corporate access support and marketing.

Daloopa uses AI to build detailed and accurate financial models for investment analysts. By automating intensive data entry and data validation work, Daloopa enables analysts to spend more time and effort doing research, and less on data scrubbing and hard coding. A Daloopa model contains all KPI and financial information for a public company and every data-point is auditable back to the source. The founding team is made up of a former buy-side analyst from Point72, a former AirBnB engineer, and a former distributed systems researcher at Microsoft’s cloud division, Azure.

